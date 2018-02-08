Manager – Environmental Services (PM Shift)

SUMMARY

Maintains a high quality standard in Environmental Services by training, supervising, and motivating the staff to ensure all schedules are completed. Manages institutional environmental services program to ensure clean, orderly, and attractive conditions at Munson Medical Center.

Manages and coordinates the activities of EVS staff assigned and Lead Service Workers engaged in the cleaning activities at Munson Medical Center to include: assign tasks, inspects completed work, issues supplies and equipment, resolves employee problems, train new workers, records hours worked, disciplines, recommends discharge of incompetent employees, performs other personal duties as required, and submits requests for repair of equipment. Routinely exercises discretion and independent judgment.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school graduate, (2) years college degree or above preferred.

One year previous experience as a housekeeping supervisor with demonstrated knowledge of experience with hospital floor plan and storage areas.

Must pass TB and drug screen.

References required.

Training and demonstrable skills that shall include (but not be limited to): 7-Step Cleaning Procedures, Isolated Cleaning Procedures, Checkout Cleaning Procedures, Spray Buffing, Carpet Shampooing, Wall Washing, and Vacuum Operations.

Knowledge and familiarity with chemical use and dilution rates.

Must have good communication skills.

Communicate effectively both orally and written.

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Requires very good health and stamina: constant standing and walking.

Walking at least 80% of job.

Regular lifting and moving of full buckets of solution and various pieces of equipment

Must be able to work under pressure as difficult situations arise and retain a sense of diplomacy and urgency. Prioritized effectively in the face of infinite demands and finite resources.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to the Environmental Services Director.

POPULATIONS SERVED, COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

_X No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare. Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare. Promotes personal and patient safety. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times. Acknowledges that safety is a self-responsibility. Knows the physical requirements of the job and work within those guidelines. Performs job duties safely at all times, utilizing learned body mechanics and transferring/lifting techniques. Plans actions to promote safety. Reports any unsafe situation/equipment according to Hospital procedure.

PEOPLE DEVELOPMENT AND RELATIONSHIPS

Instructs and trains employees in the proper use of new equipment and cleaning products and procedures. Retrain employees annually. Assists with New Employee Orientation. Is committed to self-development, as evident by participation in scheduled management training. Utilizes appropriate disciplinary measures as outlined in Munson Employee Handbook. Demonstrates ability to identify and resolve interpersonal conflict when dealing with members of the organization. Demonstrates an unselfish attitude when working with peers. Conducts monthly team meetings. Spends more that 80% of time on the floors, following up and inspecting work performed.

CUSTOMER SATISFACTION, RESPONSIVENESS, AND INITIATIVE

Submits work orders for all applicable maintenance repairs. All legitimate requests are met immediately, giving a high reputation for service. Proactive in dealing with customer concerns and complaints. Provides active oversight over bed tracking program and follows up on delinquent bed requests. Exercises initiative by seeking additional responsibilities and assignments without having to be asked. Presents EVS in a positive manner to visitors, patients and other hospital personnel. All requests for special projects are completed with a sense of urgency. Performs assigned duties in case of internal and external disasters, and fires/drills.

JOB KNOWLEDGE AND QUALITY OF WORK

Has attained a high level of technical knowledge of cleaning equipment, chemicals and programs. The standard of cleanliness results in positive comments by Administration, Nursing Staff, and visitors. Attends all mandatory departmental and hospital in-services. Inspects routine dismissals on a random basis to ensure quality of work. Minimum of 10 Patient Interviews are completed per month. At least (1) Inspection Report, fully completed, is conducted and submitted daily. All Department Services Satisfaction Surveys are followed up. Checks all work schedules to ensure personnel are performing work and following their work schedule. Equipment is kept clean at all time, and in good running order.

10.Service areas and closets are kept neat and clean at all times.

11.Stockroom is neat, clean and organized at all times.

12.Keys are kept in a safe location and secure when not being used.

PROGRAM IMPLEMENTATION AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Exhibits satisfactory completion of all job assignments/tasks without the need of overtime unless needed. Prepares (sign-in-sheets) at least (3) days in advance. Starts the shift (on time) and arranges for assigned area to have adequate coverage at all times by checking sign-in-sheets and using personnel effectively. Addresses abusive absenteeism and tardiness among employees. Maintains at all times the proper control over the use of chemical and supplies to ensure proper usage and cost containment. Ensures that all chemicals and solutions are in properly labeled containers at all times. Knows schedules for all assigned areas and is alert for ways to improve them. Daily and weekly project sheets are completed in advance to ensure effective use of staffing and hours. Reports any equipment needing repair and any other unsafe conditions to the Director.

10.Responsible for making sure all employees has adequate supplies and equipment to do the job.

11.Follows up 100% of the time to ensure sign-in-sheets are fully completed, with hours logged and all unscheduled time off logged appropriately.

ORGANIZATIONAL SKILLS AND PROFESSIONALISM