Manager – Ambulatory Physician Practices

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

A four year degree in a health related field is preferred. In the absence of a bachelor’s degree, the candidate must have a minimum of four or more years of progressively more responsible work experience and leadership in a health care setting, in an ambulatory, medical office, or outpatient environment.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. Must possess the ability to work independently while maintaining a team effort.

Knowledge of medical terminology, medical records system, diagnosis and procedure coding, insurance billing, scheduling, data entry, multi-line phones.

Experience working with an interdisciplinary team.

The ability to facilitate the resolution of complex problems within the ambulatory physician offices and with other departments within Munson Medical Group in an effort to continuously improve the quality of MMG ambulatory physician offices.

ORGANIZATION

Under the supervision of the Director of Ambulatory Physician Practices. Will be responsible for supervising the work and activities of assigned physician offices.

Maintains a professional working relationship with other hospital departments, patient’s families, physicians, office staff, and other health care professionals.

Will be a key member of the physician practice management team.

SPECIFIC DUTIES