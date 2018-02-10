Manager – Ambulatory Physician Practices
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 10, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/366288
About Manager – Ambulatory Physician Practices
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
A four year degree in a health related field is preferred. In the absence of a bachelor’s degree, the candidate must have a minimum of four or more years of progressively more responsible work experience and leadership in a health care setting, in an ambulatory, medical office, or outpatient environment.
Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. Must possess the ability to work independently while maintaining a team effort.
Knowledge of medical terminology, medical records system, diagnosis and procedure coding, insurance billing, scheduling, data entry, multi-line phones.
Experience working with an interdisciplinary team.
The ability to facilitate the resolution of complex problems within the ambulatory physician offices and with other departments within Munson Medical Group in an effort to continuously improve the quality of MMG ambulatory physician offices.
ORGANIZATION
Under the supervision of the Director of Ambulatory Physician Practices. Will be responsible for supervising the work and activities of assigned physician offices.
Maintains a professional working relationship with other hospital departments, patient’s families, physicians, office staff, and other health care professionals.
Will be a key member of the physician practice management team.
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment to My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Responsible for day-to-day work assignments and staffing of clerical and clinical staff to ensure smooth operation and quality patient care.
-
Assists the Director with the planning of agenda for monthly provider meetings, regular staff meetings, and educational in-services.
-
Coordinates the preparation of an annual operating and capitalization budget with detailed objectives and performance measures, and submits for administrative approval. Monitors budget adherence throughout the year to measure fiscal performance, makes appropriate adjustments and recommendations to the offices.
-
Assists with the planning and development of new practice locations, agreements, practice evaluations, acquisition recommendations, renovations, and start-up.
-
Ensures compliance with all regulatory agencies, as well as third party payer site requirements. Prepares for and participates in outside regulatory and accreditation agency reviews.
-
Serves as a liaison among the nursing staff, clerical staff, and the physicians. Develops and implements nursing care standards, policies, and procedures consistent with corporate goals and objectives for clinical excellence, and supportive of care appropriate to the age and unique physical and psychosocial needs of the patient population in his/her area of responsibility.
-
Establishes and monitors office schedules including Kronos (time card) management for staff and physicians.
-
Responsible for selection and hiring of personnel, employee evaluation and performance appraisal, corrective action, and termination of employees.
-
Assumes a limited patient assignment when staff is absent and/or patient schedule increases.
-
Must understand the duties of each staff position sufficiently to train and orient all new employees.
-
Participates in the development and coordination of policies and procedures.
-
Assists the Director of Ambulatory Physician Practices to prepare and submit annual budget for the ambulatory physician offices.
-
Maintains education as required.
-
Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
Job at a Glance
About Munson Healthcare
More jobs at Munson Healthcare