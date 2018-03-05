The maintenance technician position is responsible for performing highly diversified duties to install, troubleshoot, repair and maintain production and facility equipment according to safety, predictive and productive maintenance systems and processes to support the achievement of the siteâs business goals and objectives.

Essential Functions

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Perform highly diversified duties to install and maintain production machines and the plant facilityâs equipment. Ability to troubleshoot, test and repair an array of electrical and mechanical sensors used in automated machinery. Troubleshoots integrally related hydraulic, mechanical and electronic control systems to isolate malfunctions in electronic controls and servo systems including computer numerical controls, programmable controllers, mini-computers, micro-processors, and other industrial controls. Provide emergency/unscheduled repairs of production equipment during production and performs scheduled maintenance repairs of production equipment during machine service. Perform simple machinist duties and responsibilities. Working knowledge of industrial high and low voltage electronics, single and three-phase power systems, including motors, switches, relays and contractors. Troubleshoot, repair, and maintain electronic systems and equipment used in industrial manufacturing. In addition to maintaining the electronic systems and programmable controllers (PLCâs), technicians work with pneumatic and hydraulic systems, checking for loose connections and defective components on electrical control systems and mechanical equipment. Read and interpret equipment manuals and work orders to perform required maintenance and service. Diagnose problems, replace or repair parts, test and make adjustments. Perform regular preventive maintenance on machines, equipment and plant facilities. Perform a variety of plumbing maintenance and carpentry functions. Use a variety of hand and power tools, electric meters and material handling equipment in performing duties. Detect faulty operations, defective material and report those and any unusual situations to proper supervision. Comply with safety regulations and maintain clean and orderly work areas.

Â Competencies

Technical Capacity.

Ethical Conduct.

Communication Proficiency.

Results Driven.

Supervisory Responsibility

This position has no supervisory responsibilities.

Work Environment

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently exposed to fumes or airborne particles, moving mechanical parts and vibration. The noise level in the work environment and job sites can be loud.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. This position is very active and requires standing, walking, bending, kneeling, stooping, crouching, crawling, and climbing all day. The employee must frequently lift and/or move items over 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time position, and hours of work and days are Monday through Thursday 4:00 PM â 2:30 AM with Fridays when overtime is needed.

electrical and machining experience.Â Knowledge of trouble shooting and operation of HAAS is a plus, but not necessary. Our facility is air conditioned, extremely clean and team oriented. You must be able to stand for long periods of time and lift up to 40 lbs.Â We offer a competitive wage and full benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), short-term disability, long-term disability and life insuranceÂ for all full-time employees.