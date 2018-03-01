Maintenance Person

at the following location(s):

PETOSKEY-HWY. 31 (03845) – PETOSKEY, MI

Description:

Maintenance Person – McDonaldâsÂ® company-owned and independent Owner-Operator restaurants are staffed by great people, and right now weâre looking for more of them. People with lots to offer. People like you. If youâre interested (and we sure hope you are), letâs get together.

Requirements:

The Maintenance Person assists management in achieving and maintaining outstanding interior and exterior restaurant cleanliness and maintaining restaurant equipment. As a member of the Maintenance Team, your restaurant will support you with the tools and training needed to succeed.

The Maintenance Personâs responsibilities may include, but are not limited to: â¢ Filtering oil fryers daily â¢ Maintaining outside grounds â¢ Clean equipment, inside and outside windows, stock rooms and restrooms â¢ Unload delivery truck 2 times a week â¢ Take out and empty trash compactor â¢ Change light bulbs â¢ Clean HVAC/Exhaust units and roof of debris

Additional Info:

This job posting is for a position in a restaurant owned and operated by an independent franchisee, not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC. This means the independent franchisee, and not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC, is alone responsible for all employment related matters in the restaurant including, among other things, setting any requirements for this job and all decisions concerning hiring, firing, discipline, supervisions, staffing and scheduling. McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC will not receive a copy of any application you submit for this job posting and will have no control over whether you receive an interview and/or are ultimately hired, does not control and is not responsible for the employment policies and practices of independent franchisees, and does not employ independent franchiseesâ employees. If you are hired for this job posting, the independent franchisee, and not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC, will be your employer.

This job posting contains some general information about what it is like to work in a McDonaldâs restaurant, but is not a complete job description. People who work in a McDonaldâs restaurant perform a number of different tasks every day, and this posting does not list all of the essential functions of the job.

McDonaldâs Corporation is an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce.