Maintenance Manager job opening in the greater Traverse City, Michigan area. A manufacturer of automotive components is seeking candidates for aÂ Maintenance Manager job in Traverse City. Our manufacturing recruiters are seeking skilled and thoughtful maintenance managers for this job in the Traverse City area. This is a good opportunity for experienced maintenance professionals looking for a leadership role within a manufacturing facility. This position offers competitive compensation as well as benefits.

Traverse City Maintenance Manager Overview:

The Traverse City Maintenance Manager will oversee and ensure regular preventative maintenance and all other maintenance functions within an assigned area in the facility. The Traverse City Maintenance Manager will organize and lead trainings for maintenance personnel. Additionally, the Maintenance Manager will direct and supervise the work of the maintenance personnel within the assigned area. This position reports directly to the plant manager.

Traverse City Maintenance Manager Job Opening:

The Traverse City Maintenance Manager will direct, supervise, and coach the personnel within the maintenance and engineering departments. Develop the staff and maintain a high level of motivation.

Keep the maintenance department activities within the assigned budget.

Consistently review and improve performance to keep the facility within internal and external standards.

The Traverse City Maintenance Manager will keep the facility in a state that meets customer standards and needs.

Create a preventative maintenance schedule for the assigned area and ensure that preventative maintenance is performed and the equipment needed is on hand.

Plan, suggest, and confirm solutions using the proper channels.

The Traverse City Maintenance Manager will take part in the safety committee for the site.

Identify areas and equipment that need to be updated. Perform research and present findings on potential improvements.

Work with purchasing and materials staff to ensure spare parts and all other materials are kept at appropriate levels.

Perform other necessary functions as directed.

Maintenance Manager (Traverse City Area) Job Requirements:

A four year degree from an accredited institution.

At least five years of experience in a maintenance management role.

Experience creating and enacting a preventative maintenance program.

Strong leadership skills, able to help reports and be adaptable.

A logical problem solving skill set, able to gather information, determine facts, and reach a conclusion.

Familiarity with Microsoft office, particularly Excel, word, project, and powerpoint.

Good knowledge of health and safety procedures.

Experience developing budgets.

Familiar with purchases and capital spending.Â

Â https://jmjphillip.com/jobs/2016/06/06/maintenance-manager-job-opening-traverse-city-michigan/