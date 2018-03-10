MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Maintenance Generalist

Falmouth, MI

Posted on March 10, 2018

Ebels Family Center in beautiful downtown Falmouth­ –  seeks to fill a full-time position for Maintenance Generalist, with full benefits & fair skill-based pay. This is a year-round, day-time position, with occasional Saturdays, but no Sunday work. No seasonal layoffs.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Industrial food processing experience.
  • This technician performs varied duties to install, troubleshoot, repair and maintain production and facility equipment.
  • Reliable and dependable.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8582794

