Maintenance Generalist
Falmouth, MI
Posted on March 10, 2018
About Maintenance Generalist
Ebels Family Center in beautiful downtown Falmouth – seeks to fill a full-time position for Maintenance Generalist, with full benefits & fair skill-based pay. This is a year-round, day-time position, with occasional Saturdays, but no Sunday work. No seasonal layoffs.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Industrial food processing experience.
- This technician performs varied duties to install, troubleshoot, repair and maintain production and facility equipment.
- Reliable and dependable.
About Ebels General Store
