Maintenance

Kalkaska manufacturer ofÂ filter products has an opening for a person to perform industrial maintenance. Must have a high degree of mechanical aptitude, along with knowledge of machining, hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical and press operations.Â Must have ability to diagnose and repair machinery problems, perform preventative maintenance, along with some facility maintenance. P.L.C. knowledge / experience desired.Â Ability to read, blueprints, specifications and manuals required. Must be able/willing to work either first or second shift.Â Excellent benefit package after 90 days.

Please submit a resume to [email protected].Â