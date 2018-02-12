MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Maintenance

Kalkaska, MI

Posted on February 12, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/361095

Apply Now

About Maintenance

Maintenance

Kalkaska manufacturer ofÂ filter products has an opening for a person to perform industrial maintenance. Must have a high degree of mechanical aptitude, along with knowledge of machining, hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical and press operations.Â  Must have ability to diagnose and repair machinery problems, perform preventative maintenance, along with some facility maintenance. P.L.C. knowledge / experience desired.Â  Ability to read, blueprints, specifications and manuals required. Must be able/willing to work either first or second shift.Â  Excellent benefit package after 90 days.

Please submit a resume to [email protected].Â 

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Wayne Wire Cloth Products Inc

More jobs at Wayne Wire Cloth Products Inc

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/5854170

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing