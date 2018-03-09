Macy’s Women’s Shoes Expeditor, Part Time: Grand Traverse
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
The Women’s Shoe Expeditor is responsible for retrieving Women’s Shoes which are requested via the FSS/ELS system. The Expeditor is to do this in a timely manner in order to deliver the shoes to the sales associate and ultimately, make a great experience for the customer. The Expeditor is also responsible for returning Women’s shoes boxes to their proper bin after scanning them back into inventory. The Shoe Expeditor is also responsible performing other duties as necessary.
â¢ Recover shoe sales floor and scan inventory back into stock â¢ Maintain integrity of shoe inventory by ensuring accuracy of scanning and placement â¢ Ensure the monthly virtual inventory is accomplished so that 100% of the stockroom is scanned and up to date â¢ Check each pair that is delivered to the customer and returned to inventory from the selling floor to ensure a full pair is present â¢ Be proficient in POS and MPOS systems including Search and Send, My Client and [email protected] Macy’s tablet app â¢ Proactive in assisting customers who are using devices to shop and compare, whether Macy’s devices or their own â¢ Provide an exceptional customer experience by ensuring the customer is always the priority â¢ Pull orders from stock and stage for selling associates â¢ Fulfill shoe orders â¢ Replenish displays and other products as needed â¢ Maintain orderliness and cleanliness of shoe stockroom area â¢ Attend to customer service needs in a friendly and helpful manner when approached â¢ Maintain high customer readiness standards by delivering a clean, neat, easy to shop store environment â¢ Assist with special projects as assigned â¢ Follows shortage programs and procedures â¢ Maintain department recovery standards; including fitting room go backs to standard, if applicable â¢ Adhere to Asset Protection and inventory control and compliance procedures â¢ Perform these functions in an efficient manner, as directed by the Supervisor â¢ Regular, dependable attendance and punctuality â¢ Perform other duties as necessary
* â¢ No specific educational accomplishment is required. â¢ Previous selling experience and product knowledge in Women’s Shoes preferred, but not required.
* â¢ Ability to read, write and interpret instructional documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. â¢ Ability to effectively communicate with customers, peers, and management. â¢ Able to communicate on the telephone with proper etiquette.
â¢ Basic math functions such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. â¢ Able to use a calculator. â¢ Must be able to calculate percentages and ratios.
â¢ Must be able to make change using American monetary units.
â¢ Ability to work as part of a team, or independently with minimal supervision.
â¢ This position involves constant moving, talking, hearing, reaching, standing for at least two consecutive hours, lifting at least 30 lbs. as well as stooping, kneeling, crouching, and climbing ladders. â¢ Vision abilities include close vision, color vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.
â¢ Must enjoy meeting and interacting with customers.
â¢ Possess strong sense of urgency and a thirst for learning.
â¢ Ability to work a flexible schedule, including mornings, evenings, and weekends, and busy events such as the day after Thanksgiving, special Big Event days, and the day after Christmas, based on department and store/company needs.
- This job description is not all inclusive. Macyâs Inc. reserves the right to amend this job description at any time. Macy’s Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer, committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment. *
Primary Location: United States-Michigan-Traverse City
