Macy’s Women’s Shoes Expeditor, Part Time: Grand Traverse

Essential Functions: *

â¢ Recover shoe sales floor and scan inventory back into stock â¢ Maintain integrity of shoe inventory by ensuring accuracy of scanning and placement â¢ Ensure the monthly virtual inventory is accomplished so that 100% of the stockroom is scanned and up to date â¢ Check each pair that is delivered to the customer and returned to inventory from the selling floor to ensure a full pair is present â¢ Be proficient in POS and MPOS systems including Search and Send, My Client and [email protected] Macy’s tablet app â¢ Proactive in assisting customers who are using devices to shop and compare, whether Macy’s devices or their own â¢ Provide an exceptional customer experience by ensuring the customer is always the priority â¢ Pull orders from stock and stage for selling associates â¢ Fulfill shoe orders â¢ Replenish displays and other products as needed â¢ Maintain orderliness and cleanliness of shoe stockroom area â¢ Attend to customer service needs in a friendly and helpful manner when approached â¢ Maintain high customer readiness standards by delivering a clean, neat, easy to shop store environment â¢ Assist with special projects as assigned â¢ Follows shortage programs and procedures â¢ Maintain department recovery standards; including fitting room go backs to standard, if applicable â¢ Adhere to Asset Protection and inventory control and compliance procedures â¢ Perform these functions in an efficient manner, as directed by the Supervisor â¢ Regular, dependable attendance and punctuality â¢ Perform other duties as necessary