Macy’s Women’s Shoes Expeditor, Part Time: Grand Traverse

Essential Functions: *

• Recover shoe sales floor and scan inventory back into stock • Maintain integrity of shoe inventory by ensuring accuracy of scanning and placement • Ensure the monthly virtual inventory is accomplished so that 100% of the stockroom is scanned and up to date • Check each pair that is delivered to the customer and returned to inventory from the selling floor to ensure a full pair is present • Be proficient in POS and MPOS systems including Search and Send, My Client and [email protected] Macy’s tablet app • Proactive in assisting customers who are using devices to shop and compare, whether Macy’s devices or their own • Provide an exceptional customer experience by ensuring the customer is always the priority • Pull orders from stock and stage for selling associates • Fulfill shoe orders • Replenish displays and other products as needed • Maintain orderliness and cleanliness of shoe stockroom area • Attend to customer service needs in a friendly and helpful manner when approached • Maintain high customer readiness standards by delivering a clean, neat, easy to shop store environment • Assist with special projects as assigned • Follows shortage programs and procedures • Maintain department recovery standards; including fitting room go backs to standard, if applicable • Adhere to Asset Protection and inventory control and compliance procedures • Perform these functions in an efficient manner, as directed by the Supervisor • Regular, dependable attendance and punctuality • Perform other duties as necessary