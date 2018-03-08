Macy’s Retail Sales, Part Time: Grand Traverse

Description:

As a Retail Associate, you will be an integral part of bringing the magic of Macy’s to life. Sales Associates provide outstanding customer service, meet hourly sales and Star Rewards goals on a personal and departmental basis, and demonstrate superior product knowledge to customers. To create a shopping experience that will make the customer feel welcome and comfortable. Performs other duties as assigned. * * The summary below may not include all the essential functions and qualifications for this position. For more information, we encourage you to review the complete job description by clicking here .

Macyâs uses a scheduling plan that allows our associates to participate in the creation of their work schedules by managing availability and identifying preferences. Additionally, during key events and peak selling times, Macyâs may offer additional shifts to our associates, which they may pick up using the self-scheduling tool. Details on Macy’s schedule options are available during the interview process.

Assist customers in all aspects of service fulfillment by demonstrating proficient use of proprietary devices and applications; proactively create enhanced shopping experiences through the heightened use of tools, technology and collaboration

Determine customer needs based on personal features and other customer preference related factors

Demonstrate knowledge of store products and services to build sales and minimize returns

Maintain a professional attitude with sincerity and enthusiasm reflecting Macyâs commitment to our customer â the most important person in our stores

Be knowledgeable of and perform sales support functions related to POS procedures

Regular, dependable attendance & punctuality

Education /Experience No specific educational accomplishment is required. Previous retail experience preferred, but not required.

Communication Skills

Ability to read, write, and interpret instructional documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to effectively communicate with customers, peers, and management. Able to communicate on the telephone with proper etiquette.

Mathematical Skills Basic math functions such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Able to use a calculator. Must be able to calculate percentages and ratios. Must be able to make change using American Monetary units.

Other Skills Must enjoy meeting and interacting with customers. Possess strong sense of urgency and a thirst for learning.

Work Hours Ability to work a flexible schedule, including mornings, evenings, and weekends, and busy events such as the day after Thanksgiving, special Big Event days, and the day after Christmas, based on department and store/company needs.

This job description is not all inclusive. In addition, Macy's, Inc. reserves the right to amend this job description at any time. Macyâs, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer, committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment.

Primary Location: United States-Michigan-Traverse City

Job: Non-Commissioned Sales

Req ID: 71391026