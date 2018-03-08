The job typically requires 5+ years of experience, or equivalent. Without technical supervision, performs the most complex machining and fitting of all kinds of parts, tools, and machines in support of production operations or job shop machining.Â Lays out work from blueprints, sketches, and written specifications.Â Sets up and operates all available machine tools and performs progressive machining operations on work involving very close tolerances or unusual requirements.Â Determines operation sequences.Â Uses skillfully all machinists’ hand tools and measuring instruments.Â Familiar with working properties of all materials.Â Programs CNC machine tools in the course of making parts.Â Fits and assembles where necessary.Â We are a job shop, we do not do production runs.