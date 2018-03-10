Machinist, Thread Grind Department Trainee

Willing to train the right person with basic machinist skills, ideal person will have some OD or ID grinding experience but a machinist with manual metal machining skills should also apply. Â Setup and operation of manual Excello thread grinding machines. This position deals with the day-to-day operation running of manual machines in a repair type manufacturing facilities. Person will be responsible for producing parts from our manufacturing prints, setting-up thread grind machines and producing the actual parts. General maintenance of the machines are also part of this position. The type of production is job shop or made to order environment, no long run orders. Â Ideal person should know blueprint reading, be able to follow direction and use of inspection type tools.

We offer a full benefit package for full time employees, paid vacation time, paid health insurance, paid life insurance, paid holidays and match 401k program.