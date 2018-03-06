Machinist/OD Grinder

$500.00 signing bonus at 90 days.

This position is OD grinding on steel parts.

Follow weekly schedule to grind jobs to meet shipping deadlines.

Able to read and interpret prints.

Able to use all inspection related tooling required to produce acceptable parts.

Understand customer requirements for producing parts correctly.

Plans machining by studying work orders, blueprints, engineering plans, materials, specifications, orthographic drawings, reference planes, locations of surfaces, and machining parameters; interpreting geometric dimensions and tolerances (GD&T).

Maintains safe operations by adhering to safety procedures and regulations.

Maintains equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs.

Maintains continuity among work shifts by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs.

Documents actions by completing production and quality logs.

Accomplishes organization goals by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Enters correct information into MES systems.

Education and/or Experience

High school diploma or GED equivalent and three to six months related experience.

Language Skills

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence. Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees of organization.

Mathematical Skills

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts of basic algebra and geometry.

Reasoning Ability

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form.

Computer Skills

Basic computer skills

Physical Demands

Applicant must be in good physical condition and able to push and pull heavy carts, pick up or carry heavy objects.

