Machinist, Level II

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.eotech.com

Posted on February 16, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367747

Apply Now

About Machinist, Level II

This is a second shift position and includes a $2/hour shift premium.

Job Summary

Produces high quality machined parts by programming, setting up, and operating manual and computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; maintaining quality and safety standards; keeping records; maintaining equipment and supplies.Â  The job also includes on occasion the assembly of Faraday Rotators through the use of various fixtures and machines.Â 

Essential Functions

  • Plans stock inventory by checking stock to determine amount available; anticipating needed stock; placing and expediting orders for stock; verifying receipt of stock
  • Sets-up machine tools by installing and adjusting chucks, proper tools, attachments, collets, bushings, cams, gears, stops, and stock pushers; indicating vices; tramming heads
  • Verifies settings by measuring positions, first-run part, and sample work pieces; adhering to international standards
  • Programs vision/probe measuring machine to measure and check parts
  • Maintains specifications by observing drilling, grooving, and cutting, including turning, facing, knurling and thread chasing operations; taking measurements; detecting malfunctions; troubleshooting processes; adjusting and reprogramming controls; sharpening and replacing worn tools; adhering to quality assurance procedures and processes
  • Loads and programs feed mechanisms
  • Maintains safe operations by adhering to safety procedures and regulations
  • Maintains equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs
  • Maintains continuity among work shifts by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs
  • Documents actions by completing production and quality logs
  • Accomplishes organization goals by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments

Other Responsibilities

  • Read blueprints to properly and safely assemble faraday isolators
  • Train and mentor interns and other machinists level I and II
  • Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading technical publications
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Job Requirements and Qualifications

  • High School Diploma/GED required
  • Minimum 2 – 8 years operating CNC machines
  • Minimum 2 years CAD/CAM experience
  • Experience with CNC lathes and wire EDMs preferred
  • Able to lift and carry up to 40 lbs
  • Ability to work flexible schedule, including possible evenings and weekends

Job Competencies

  • Ability to work from blueprints, sketches and written specifications
  • Knowledge of GD&T
  • Knowledge of prototype work
  • Understands different metals and the different tools and methods used to work them
  • Ability to communicate well with all team members

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8354996

