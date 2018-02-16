Machinist, Level II

This is a second shift position and includes a $2/hour shift premium.

Job Summary

Produces high quality machined parts by programming, setting up, and operating manual and computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; maintaining quality and safety standards; keeping records; maintaining equipment and supplies.Â The job also includes on occasion the assembly of Faraday Rotators through the use of various fixtures and machines.Â

Essential Functions

Plans stock inventory by checking stock to determine amount available; anticipating needed stock; placing and expediting orders for stock; verifying receipt of stock

Sets-up machine tools by installing and adjusting chucks, proper tools, attachments, collets, bushings, cams, gears, stops, and stock pushers; indicating vices; tramming heads

Verifies settings by measuring positions, first-run part, and sample work pieces; adhering to international standards

Programs vision/probe measuring machine to measure and check parts

Maintains specifications by observing drilling, grooving, and cutting, including turning, facing, knurling and thread chasing operations; taking measurements; detecting malfunctions; troubleshooting processes; adjusting and reprogramming controls; sharpening and replacing worn tools; adhering to quality assurance procedures and processes

Loads and programs feed mechanisms

Maintains safe operations by adhering to safety procedures and regulations

Maintains equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs

Maintains continuity among work shifts by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs

Documents actions by completing production and quality logs

Accomplishes organization goals by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments

Other Responsibilities

Read blueprints to properly and safely assemble faraday isolators

Train and mentor interns and other machinists level I and II

Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading technical publications

Perform other duties as assigned

Job Requirements and Qualifications

High School Diploma/GED required

Minimum 2 – 8 years operating CNC machines

Minimum 2 years CAD/CAM experience

Experience with CNC lathes and wire EDMs preferred

Able to lift and carry up to 40 lbs

Ability to work flexible schedule, including possible evenings and weekends

Job Competencies