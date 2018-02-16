Machinist, Level II
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
About Machinist, Level II
This is a second shift position and includes a $2/hour shift premium.
Job Summary
Produces high quality machined parts by programming, setting up, and operating manual and computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; maintaining quality and safety standards; keeping records; maintaining equipment and supplies.Â The job also includes on occasion the assembly of Faraday Rotators through the use of various fixtures and machines.Â
Essential Functions
- Plans stock inventory by checking stock to determine amount available; anticipating needed stock; placing and expediting orders for stock; verifying receipt of stock
- Sets-up machine tools by installing and adjusting chucks, proper tools, attachments, collets, bushings, cams, gears, stops, and stock pushers; indicating vices; tramming heads
- Verifies settings by measuring positions, first-run part, and sample work pieces; adhering to international standards
- Programs vision/probe measuring machine to measure and check parts
- Maintains specifications by observing drilling, grooving, and cutting, including turning, facing, knurling and thread chasing operations; taking measurements; detecting malfunctions; troubleshooting processes; adjusting and reprogramming controls; sharpening and replacing worn tools; adhering to quality assurance procedures and processes
- Loads and programs feed mechanisms
- Maintains safe operations by adhering to safety procedures and regulations
- Maintains equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs
- Maintains continuity among work shifts by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs
- Documents actions by completing production and quality logs
- Accomplishes organization goals by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments
Other Responsibilities
- Read blueprints to properly and safely assemble faraday isolators
- Train and mentor interns and other machinists level I and II
- Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading technical publications
- Perform other duties as assigned
Job Requirements and Qualifications
- High School Diploma/GED required
- Minimum 2 – 8 years operating CNC machines
- Minimum 2 years CAD/CAM experience
- Experience with CNC lathes and wire EDMs preferred
- Able to lift and carry up to 40 lbs
- Ability to work flexible schedule, including possible evenings and weekends
Job Competencies
- Ability to work from blueprints, sketches and written specifications
- Knowledge of GD&T
- Knowledge of prototype work
- Understands different metals and the different tools and methods used to work them
- Ability to communicate well with all team members
