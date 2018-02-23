Machinist, CNC Mill

Program, setup, and operate CNC mill in a low quantity job run environment, many orders are only one piece. Knowledge of Mazatrol controls & 4th axis helpful. Person MUST accurately read and understand manufacturing prints, proper use and understanding of machinist measuring devices, machinist math skills, CNC mill programming and setup, knowledge of tooling, able to follow work instructions and operate small hand tools. not this position will require working in other departments along with the CNC departments.

We offer a full benefit package for full time employees, paid vacation time, paid health insurance, paid life insurance, paid holidays and match 401k program.