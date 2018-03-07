MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Machine Operators & Production Help

Bellaire, MI

Website:
http://www.kellyservices.com

Posted on March 7, 2018

Immediate need for Machine Operators and & Production help in the Mancelona, Bellaire, East Jordan and Central Lake areas!

Machine Operators-Operates production machinery. Sets equipment/machinery to required settings. Monitors operation of machinery or equipment. Determines whether materials or products meet company standards.Â 

Production Help- Completes simple assembly operations of small to medium-sized components either by hand or machine assisted; performs repetitive work to meet company quotas. Inspection of final product against company specifics.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8384818

