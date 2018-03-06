MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Machine Operators

Cadillac, MI

http://www.workboxstaffing.com

Posted on March 6, 2018

About Machine Operators

Workbox Staffing is looking for Machine Operators in the Cadillac, MI area for 2nd and 3rd shifts. The machine operator will be running rubber injection molding machines/presses. Employees work 40+ hours a week; mandatory & voluntary overtime as needed. 

Pay starts at $10.50/hour

Essential Duties and Responsibilities of the Machine Operator position:
 – 80% efficiency after 1-2 weeks of training
– Reach target numbers
– Report scraps to supervisor
– Create quality parts in good timing

Job Requirements for the Machine Operator position:
– Able to multi-task
– Must be self-motivated
– Able to document completed work
– Have Attention to detail
– Moderate pace
– Medium lifting
 
Qualifications for Machine Operator position:
– Basic Math
– Use of basic hand tools
– Must have good attendance

To apply for this position go to www.workboxstaffing.com and click “apply now.” Call (231)791-7300 or stop by the Workbox Staffing office at 240 East Church Ave, Reed City, MI 49677 for an interview.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8225676

