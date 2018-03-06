Machine Operators
Cadillac, MI
Posted on March 6, 2018
About Machine Operators
Workbox Staffing is looking for Machine Operators in the Cadillac, MI area for 2nd and 3rd shifts. The machine operator will be running rubber injection molding machines/presses. Employees work 40+ hours a week; mandatory & voluntary overtime as needed.
Pay starts at $10.50/hour
Essential Duties and Responsibilities of the Machine Operator position:
– 80% efficiency after 1-2 weeks of training
– Reach target numbers
– Report scraps to supervisor
– Create quality parts in good timing
Job Requirements for the Machine Operator position:
– Able to multi-task
– Must be self-motivated
– Able to document completed work
– Have Attention to detail
– Moderate pace
– Medium lifting
Qualifications for Machine Operator position:
– Basic Math
– Use of basic hand tools
– Must have good attendance
To apply for this position go to www.workboxstaffing.com and click “apply now.” Call (231)791-7300 or stop by the Workbox Staffing office at 240 East Church Ave, Reed City, MI 49677 for an interview.
