Workbox Staffing is looking for Machine Operators in the Cadillac, MI area for 2nd and 3rd shifts. The machine operator will be running rubber injection molding machines/presses. Employees work 40+ hours a week; mandatory & voluntary overtime as needed.

Pay starts at $10.50/hour

Essential Duties and Responsibilities of the Machine Operator position:

– 80% efficiency after 1-2 weeks of training

– Reach target numbers

– Report scraps to supervisor

– Create quality parts in good timing

Job Requirements for the Machine Operator position:

– Able to multi-task

– Must be self-motivated

– Able to document completed work

– Have Attention to detail

– Moderate pace

– Medium lifting



Qualifications for Machine Operator position:

– Basic Math

– Use of basic hand tools

– Must have good attendance

To apply for this position go to www.workboxstaffing.com and click “apply now.” Call (231)791-7300 or stop by the Workbox Staffing office at 240 East Church Ave, Reed City, MI 49677 for an interview.