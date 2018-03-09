Machine Operators

Kelly Services is now hiring! We have exciting opportunities across various shifts and departments in the Grand Traverse Region. If you are seeking an exciting new career check out these positions with some of our top customers. All offer an outstanding employee culture, benefits, retirement plans, and competitive wages.

Â

EDM Operator – Based in Traverse City, this exciting opportunity gives you an opportunity to work in an environment that is diverse in role as an entry level EMD/CNC Operator. The EDM position will offer varied tasks from machine set up and operation to quality assurance of product. Keen eye for detail, good with numbers, and team player are vital to this role. This company has an excellent work culture offering all the perks. Â Shift requirements; Saturday and Sundays 6pm to 6am with two additional days during the week on 3rd shift 10p to 6:30am $13.25/hr

Â

Wire Spooler : 2nd and 3rd Shift opportunities for Wire Spooler Operators. This company is an industry leader with outstanding benefits and room to grow. Wire Spoolers will be working in a repetitive environment, fast paced, ensuring quality of product, and meeting production deadlines. Shift requirements are; 2nd Monday through Friday 3pm to 11pm and 3rd shift Sunday through Thursday 11pm to 7am.Â $13.50/hr

Â

Warehouse Coordinator : This 1st shift position will be working with an excellent company offering an array of benefits. The Warehouse Coordinator position will be utilizing forklifts, unloading and loading of trucks, knowledge with scanner systems, detailed, familiar with order pulling, inventory management, packaging. This paced roll will be Monday through Friday 7am to 4pm with slight variations for shipping schedules. $15/hr

Â

Coater Operators : Currently hiring Coater Operators in Kalkaska. This is an incredible opportunity for anyone with prior machine and/or manufacturing experience. This position will require attention to detail, precise measurements, and fast paced environment. If you are seeking an incredible company culture this is for you! Coater Operators have competitive pay and an incredible benefit package. Train will occur on the day shift for up to 6-months and transfer to 2nd shift 2pm to 10:30pm with slight variations of schedule.

Â

Please contact our office for additional information and/or more job postings. We looking forward to helping you obtain your new career!