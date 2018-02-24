Machine Operator
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369311
About Machine Operator
Federal Screw Works is seeking Machine Operators.
Essential Functions:
- Operate machinery, such as nutformers, tappers, assembly presses and crimpers.
- Sustain high production levels while working in a safe manner.
- Accountable for production quality.
- Utilize a computer for production tracking and traceability.
- Move and load product using an industrial fork lift.
Initial training completed on day shift, but openings are for the afternoon shift.
Hours are Monday-Thursday from 3pm-12am; Friday 2pm-10pm; Saturdays voluntary.
Benefits:
- Health
- Dental
- 401K
- Excellent year-end bonus based on plant wide performance!
Job at a Glance
About Federal Screw Works
More jobs at Federal Screw Works