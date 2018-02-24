MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Machine Operator

Traverse City, MI

http://www.federalscrewworks.com

Posted on February 24, 2018

Federal Screw Works is seeking Machine Operators.

Essential Functions:

  • Operate machinery, such as nutformers, tappers, assembly presses and crimpers.
  • Sustain high production levels while working in a safe manner.
  • Accountable for production quality.
  • Utilize a computer for production tracking and traceability.
  • Move and load product using an industrial fork lift.

Initial training completed on day shift, but openings are for the afternoon shift.

Hours are Monday-Thursday from 3pm-12am; Friday 2pm-10pm; Saturdays voluntary.

Benefits:

  • Health
  • Dental
  • 401K
  • Excellent year-end bonus based on plant wide performance!

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8521675

