Machine Operator

Federal Screw Works is seeking Machine Operators.

Essential Functions:



Operate machinery, such as nutformers, tappers, assembly presses and crimpers.



Sustain high production levels while working in a safe manner.

Accountable for production quality.

Utilize a computer for production tracking and traceability.

Move and load product using an industrial fork lift.

Initial training completed on day shift, but openings are for the afternoon shift.

Hours are Monday-Thursday from 3pm-12am; Friday 2pm-10pm; Saturdays voluntary.

Benefits:

Health

Dental

401K