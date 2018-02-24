LPN/Residential Shift Supervisor

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Graduation from a recognized school of nursing and a current Michigan LPN licensure.

One year current LPN experience in acute care or long term care setting required. Prior home care or hospice experience preferred.

Proven ability to communicate effectively in verbally and in writing.

CPR certification preferred.

Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.

Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.

SPECIFIC DUTIES