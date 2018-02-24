LPN/Residential Shift Supervisor
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369422
About LPN/Residential Shift Supervisor
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Graduation from a recognized school of nursing and a current Michigan LPN licensure.
One year current LPN experience in acute care or long term care setting required. Prior home care or hospice experience preferred.
Proven ability to communicate effectively in verbally and in writing.
CPR certification preferred.
Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.
Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Home Health.
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Provides patient care as established by the hospice interdisciplinary team.
-
Assists resident with activities of daily living.
-
Plans and prepares nutritious meals and feeds residents when applicable.
-
Assures that the plan of care developed by the Registered Nurse is followed by the residential care homemakers and volunteers under the direction of a Registered Nurse.
-
Assists with coordination of screening and assignments for volunteers at the facility.
-
Maintains inventory of supplies needed to enable residents to live in a comfortable environment.
-
Safely administers medication in accordance with the orders on the plan of care.
-
Assists in the screening and interviewing process of new employees and makes recommendations for employment.
-
Assists in and assures that personnel have adequate orientation and ongoing education.
-
Works by established procedures for homemaking/housekeeping, including residential and public areas, dusting, damp mopping floors, cleaning windows, doors, walls, furniture, bathrooms and kitchen, clean and dirty utility rooms per established schedules and as needed.
-
Maintains a safe environment.
-
Complies with standard precautions, infection control and safety procedures.
-
Provides regular input to IDT on resident response to current plan of care, attends team meetings as able.
-
Notifies available RN of patient changes in condition.
-
Assures compliance of dog therapy management plan.
-
Employees with e-mail are required to maintain proficiency in the basic functions of the program and are also required to regularly check email and keep calendars up to date.
-
Complies with MHH and department policies, procedures and guidelines.
-
Responsible for such other job duties as may be assigned by the manager.
Job at a Glance
About Munson Medical Center
More jobs at Munson Medical Center