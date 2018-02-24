LPN/Medical Assistant-Ambulatory Physician Services

POSITION SUMMARY : Provides clinical and/or administrative support in the medical practice to include: Family Practice, Cardiology, Urology, Rheumatology, Infectious Disease, Neurosurgery, Endocrinology and Hematology/Oncology.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Graduate of a recognized and accredited Practical Nursing program with current Michigan license and in good standing with the State of Michigan Board of Nursing. Meets pharmacology requirements in accordance with Munson Medical Center’s general nursing policy.

— OR —

Must be credentialed, registered or certified as a Medical Assistant .

Certification with American Association of Medical Assistants is preferred.

Must maintain entry level requirements.

Experience with Electronic Health Records is required.

Must possess the ability to communicate effectively and the ability to work positively with all. Assertiveness, organizational skills, effective time management, flexibility and self-motivation are essential.

Must be able to meet physical demands such as bending, stretching, kneeling, twisting, lifting, patient transfer, pushing, pulling, and utilizing proper technique, etc.

Must be able to lift 30 pounds.

BCLS certification preferred.

ORGANIZATION: Reports to the Medical Practice leader which can include: Coordinator, Manager and/or Practice Administrator.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

1.

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare. Promotes personal and patient safety. Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times. Demonstrates adherence to all policies and procedures. Strictly adheres to patient confidentiality. Interaction with customers is expected to be friendly, appropriate and accurate. As a direct contact with patients and families, this individual must create a professional image through outstanding telephone courtesy, pleasantness, the ability to keep their composure and the use of judgment and tact in dealing with others. Maintains a professional working relationship with staff members, ancillary services and medical staff. Perform all duties listed in department specific competencies. Provides personalized care for patients while assuring a timely patient flow through the office. Act as an advocate for the patient in his/her interactions with health care services. Assist health care providers when requested. Assists with day-to-day operations as required for optimal patient care. Attend staff development programs. Directs own continuing education activities and keep skills current, expand knowledge base and comply with entry level requirements. Knows the physical requirements of the job and works within the guidelines of the department. Performs job duties safely at all times, utilizing learned body mechanics and transferring/lifting techniques. Plans actions to promote safety. Reports any unsafe situation/equipment according to hospital procedure. Ability to communicate effectively using various forms of communication (digital/verbal) with all members of healthcare team. Administrative duties (may include, but not limited to): Answering phones

Greeting patients

Documenting and updating pertinent medical record requirements

Coding and filling out insurance forms

Scheduling appointments

Arranging for hospital admissions, referrals, and laboratory services.

Using computer applications Clinical duties (may include, but not limited to): Taking medical histories

Explaining treatment and procedures to patients

Timely follow through and completion of referral requests

Preparing patients for examination

Assisting the physician during exams

Collecting and preparing lab specimens

Preforming basic laboratory tests including blood draws

Instructing patients via standardized pathways and protocols

Preparing and administrating medications as directed by the physician.

Injections

Removing sutures and changing dressings

Other clinical services as required by specialty

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

EXPECTATIONS

Customer Focus: Ensures customer satisfaction

Communication: Clear and courteous at all times, works to resolve conflicts

Analytical Thinking: Determines priority and distinguishes between critical and non-critical information for problem resolution

Concern for Order and Standards: Checks accuracy of own work and takes accountability

Flexibility: Reprioritizes quickly to accommodate unexpected demands

Teamwork: Recognizes that others possess valuable expertise and actively solicits others’ opinions, ideas and recommendations.

Builds consensus with others

Patient Liaison Medical assistants are instrumental in helping patients feel at ease in the physician’s office and often explain the physician’s instructions.

PCMH Team member: Medical Assistants are essential members of the Patient-Centered-Medical Home team