LPN – Licensed Practical Nurse

LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE – LPN – LONG TERM ACUTE CARE

Here at ReadyNurse we are hiring a qualified Licensed Practical Nurse for a permanent full-time position at a well-established Long Term Care Facility in Traverse City, MI! These passionate qualified nurses will have a strong focus on assisting and supporting providers (physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants) in provision of patient care. Qualified candidates must have at least 6 months of previous nursing home experience. If you have the right skills and the desire to succeed, we can help you find employment opportunities with the best companies in the nation!

BENEFITS OF READYNURSE STAFFING SERVICES:

Competitive Compensation Package Weekly Pay with Direct Deposit Referral Bonuses Immediate Openings Flexible Schedules (ALL SHIFTS ARE CURRENTLY AVAILABLE)

Our strong, long-term connectionsâwith the most admired companiesâmean a new world of possibilities for your career. Partnering with ReadyNurse is the kind of proactive move that can put you on an inside track, give you access to more career opportunities, and get you that dream job faster than going at it alone.

POSITION QUALIFICATIONS :

Ability to work with other personnel and develop/maintain good relations Demonstrate thorough knowledge of care and current clinical practice, treatments, and interventions, specific to position specialty Ability to understand and monitor applicable regulations, policies, and procedures Promote patient’s independence by establishing patient care goals Resolve patientâs problems and needs by utilizing multidisciplinary team strategies Maintain a safe and clean working environment by complying with rules and regulations Ability to make independent decisions, follow instructions, and to accept constructive criticism Ability to deal tactfully with residents, students, family members, visitors, government agencies/personnel, and the general public, according to position setting Ability to maintain the care and use of supplies, equipment, etc. Maintain patient confidence and protect operations by keeping information confidential Demonstrate proficiency in written/verbal skills in English language Sufficient computer skills required to perform duties

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

6-12 months of recent (within the last year) supervised experience in Long Term Care/Nursing Home setting Licensed Practical Nursing degree from an accredited institution Current CPR/BLS certification, Physical, TB test (within 1 year of hire) Current Licensed Practical Nurse – LPN license in the state of employment or compact (multi-state) license

ABOUT CAREERSTAFF UNLIMITED:

CareerStaff Unlimited (CSU) is a leader in healthcare staffing, with a national network of 6 brands, operating 24 offices, serving over 1,650 clients, and employing over 4,350 clinicians. CSU attracts high quality clinicians who transition well to new environments, are knowledgeable of industry technology, and rapidly assimilate into facility teams.

CSU services cover all types of medical personnel, including nurses, therapists and pharmacists. Our professional staffing team offers unrivaled customer service and industry commitment, unique opportunities, top pay, and benefits that meet the lifestyle requirements of our clinicians. With our local presence, CSU provides personalized support in each community while still benefiting from the national resources and assistance of our larger CSU network.

CareerStaff Unlimited is proud to practice Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EEO/AA).

