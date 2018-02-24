LPN II/Certified Medical Assistant

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS Graduate of a recognized and accredited Practical Nursing program with current Michigan license and in good standing with the State of Michigan Board of Nursing. Meets pharmacology requirements in accordance with Munson Medical Center’s general nursing policy. –OR– Must be certified or registered Medical Assistant.

Certification with American Association of Medical Assistants is preferred. Must keep certification/registration current. Must possess the ability to communicate effectively with both public and coworkers orally and in writing, and the ability to work positively with all levels of clinical staff. Assertiveness, organizational skills, effective time management, flexibility and self-motivation are essential. Human relations and interpersonal skills are required. Experience with EHR is desired. Subject to elements of time pressure and interruptions of activities. Works in a well-lit, air conditioned office setting. May frequently walk and stands most of the time while on duty as well as sitting. Must be able to meet physical demands such as bending, stretching, kneeling, twisting, etc. Must be able to lift 30 pounds. Maintains BCLS certification.

Must be comfortable using a computer to do day to day job duties.

ORGANIZATION: Reports to the Coordinator and/or Manager.

SPECIFIC DUTIES:

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare. Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC initiatives.

Demonstrates adherence to all policies and procedures.

Strictly adheres to patient confidentiality.

Interaction with customers is expected to be friendly, appropriate and accurate. As a direct contact with patients and families, this individual must create a professional image through outstanding telephone courtesy, pleasantness, the ability to keep their composure and the use of judgment and tact in dealing with others.

Maintains a professional working relationship with staff members, ancillary services and medical staff.

Perform all duties listed in department specific competencies.

Provides personalized care for patients while assuring a timely patient flow through the office.

Act as an advocate for the patient in his/her interactions with health care services.

Assist health care providers when requested.

Assists with day-to-day operations as required for optimal patient care.

Attend staff development programs.

Directs own continuing education activities and keep skills current, expand knowledge base ad comply with recertification/registration requirements.

Acknowledges that safety is a self-responsibility. Knows the physical requirements of the job and work within those guidelines. Performs job duties safely at all times, utilizing learned body mechanics and transferring/lifting techniques. Plans actions to promote safety. Reports any unsafe situation/equipment according to hospital procedure.

Takes patient phone calls from a multiline phone system and relays messages to providers when necessary. Takes phone calls from pharmacies and calls in prescriptions.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Administrative duties (may include, but not limited to):

Using computer applications

Answering phones

Greeting patients

Updating and filing patients medical records

Coding and filling out insurance forms

Scheduling appointments

Arranging for hospital admissions, referrals, and laboratory services

Handling correspondence, billing, and book keeping.

Clinical duties (may include, but not limited to):

Taking medical histories

Explaining treatment and procedures to patients

Preparing patients for examination

Assisting the physician during exams

Collecting and preparing lab specimens

Preforming basic laboratory test.

Instructing patients about medication and special diets.

Preparing and administrating medications as directed by the physician.

Drawing blood.

Injections

Taking electrocardiograms

Removing sutures and changing dressings

EXPECTATIONS Customer Focus: Ensures customer satisfaction Communication: Clear and courteous at all times, works to resolve conflicts Analytical Thinking: Determines priority and distinguishes between critical and non-critical information for problem resolution Concern for Order and Standards: Checks accuracy of own work and takes accountability Flexibility: Reprioritizes quickly to accommodate unexpected demands Teamwork: Recognizes that others possess valuable expertise and actively solicits others’ opinions, ideas and recommendations. Builds consensus with others Patient Liaison: Medical assistants are instrumental in helping patients feel at ease in the physician’s office and often explain the physician’s instructions PCMH Team member: Medical assistants are essential members of the Patient-Centered-Medical Home team