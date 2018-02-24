LPN – Boulder Park Terrace
Northern Michigan Regional Health System
Charlevoix, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369729
About LPN – Boulder Park Terrace
LPN – Boulder Park Terrace
Department:Boulder Park Terrace
Schedule:Full-time
Shift:Night Shift
Hours:6:30 PM to 6:30 AM
Salary Range:Commensurate with experience
Job Details:
As a 70-bed skilled nursing home and rehabilitation facility, Boulder Park Terrace has been recognized as a five-star facility by US News & World Report. Would you like to join the staff of outstanding and compassionate Colleagues who are recognized as the best in providing skillful care for our residents?
The Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) works under the direction of the Team Leader. He/she gathers assessment data, monitors, follows plan of care and promotes optimal level of health. The LPN provides medication administration, treatments, supervision of CENA’s performing ADL’s. Collaborates with the Care Coordinators and other team members to ensure communication and timely updates on residents change in conditions.
Education:Graduate of an accredited school of nursing.
Licensure:License to practice practical nursing in the State of Michigan.
Other Job Requirements:Ability to maintain positive interaction with patients and coworkers in order to effectively care for the patients. Ability to interpret, synthesize, prioritize and make immediate judgments using long and short-term memory related to managing and caring for patients. Proficient with all age groups within defined patient population.
Job at a Glance
About Northern Michigan Regional Health System
More jobs at Northern Michigan Regional Health System