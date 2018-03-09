Low & Steep Slope Roofing Foreman

Duties

Identifying safety related issues and correcting those issues including making sure that all members of the crew are meeting OSHA safety standards.

Working with project supervisor to set daily goals and then directing the crew to meet those goals.

Coordinating project activities with interior operations of the building or the homeownerâs schedule.

Protecting the building and building content for any projects that they are working on.

Understanding the overall roof assembly being installed and overseeing the installation of the materials into a complete and functional roofing system.

Understanding how materials and roofing systems go together and come apart in order to complete repairs to existing roofing systems.

Communicating with members of the crew as well as project supervisor and/or business owner.

Maintaining project sites in a neat and orderly fashion.

Skills Required

Ability to identify specific types of roofing materials and implement proper installation and repair methods.

Ability to use all hand tools associated with roofing installation including simple hand tools and specific roofing related tools.

Ability to identify safety hazards on project sites and take corrective measures to eliminate or reduce risks associated with those hazards.

Ability to communicate effectively both in written and oral communications with crew members and project supervisors. The ability to listen is a critical aspect of communications.

Physical ability to lift and maneuver heavy weighted objects including materials and equipment.

Ability to work at heights as well as access heights from a ladder.

Education Needed

The roofing foreman position does not have any specific education requirements. It is recommended that any individual in a roofing foreman position take training offered by the manufacturer of the products and systems they will be installing. In addition, leadership skills are critical. Building leadership skills will provide a firm foundation for growth as a roofing foreman.

Qualifications

There are no specific qualifications required to pursue a job as a roofing foreman. To be successful as a roofing foreman a candidate should be committed to consistently enhancing their skills and abilities. This includes both technical skills and leadership skills. Being able to lead and direct others is a critical skill to master as a successful roofing foreman.

