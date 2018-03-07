Lot Attendant (Part-Time)
Cadillac, MI
Posted on March 7, 2018
About Lot Attendant (Part-Time)
Job Responsibilities:
- Maintain a pleasing lot appearance by aligning cars into rows & keeping trash picked up
- Ensure price stickers/equipment stickers are on windows, & buyers guides are in every vehicle
- Make sure Car City stickers and plate frames are on every vehicle
- Keep showroom neat and orderly by emptying trash, wiping work stations and desks
- Be sure that every vehicle starts and has gas with no dead batteries
- Monitor for over aged inventory/clearly marked balloons
- Clear sidewalks & openings in winters by shoveling and salting
- Keep cars free from snow and lot plowed (no snow in between)
- Pull, treat and spray weeds during spring, summer and fall months
- Rotate front row/end caps, & keep “hot” cars in front
- Provide lawn maintenance and watering if needed
- Ensure lot lights and sign lights are on and functioning (not burned out)
- Clean showroom windows and ledges so there is no dust or cob webs
- Monitor service loaners and ensure that they are clean and fueled
- Assist with transportation of vehicle from service provider
- Assist Sales staff with greeting customer and providing customer service
Job Requirements:
- High school diploma or GED
- Valid Michigan driverâs license with a clean driving history
- PART-TIME; 15-29 hours per week with Saturday availability
- Ability to maintain a positive work environment
- Detail oriented
- Interpersonal communication skills including verbal
- Ability to pass a background check, drug screen, and motor vehicle report (MVR).
