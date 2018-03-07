MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Lot Attendant (Part-Time)

Cadillac, MI

Website:
http://carcity.com

Posted on March 7, 2018

About Lot Attendant (Part-Time)

Job Responsibilities:

  • Maintain a pleasing lot appearance by aligning cars into rows & keeping trash picked up
  • Ensure price stickers/equipment stickers are on windows, & buyers guides are in every vehicle
  • Make sure Car City stickers and plate frames are on every vehicle
  • Keep showroom neat and orderly by emptying trash, wiping work stations and desks
  • Be sure that every vehicle starts and has gas with no dead batteries
  • Monitor for over aged inventory/clearly marked balloons
  • Clear sidewalks & openings in winters by shoveling and salting
  • Keep cars free from snow and lot plowed (no snow in between)
  • Pull, treat and spray weeds during spring, summer and fall months
  • Rotate front row/end caps, & keep “hot” cars in front
  • Provide lawn maintenance and watering if needed
  • Ensure lot lights and sign lights are on and functioning (not burned out)
  • Clean showroom windows and ledges so there is no dust or cob webs
  • Monitor service loaners and ensure that they are clean and fueled
  • Assist with transportation of vehicle from service provider
  • Assist Sales staff with greeting customer and providing customer service

Job Requirements:

  • High school diploma or GED
  • Valid Michigan driverâs license with a clean driving history
  • PART-TIME; 15-29 hours per week with Saturday availability
  • Ability to maintain a positive work environment
  • Detail oriented
  • Interpersonal communication skills including verbal
  • Ability to pass a background check, drug screen, and motor vehicle report (MVR).

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8571621

