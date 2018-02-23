Job Description

Lot Associates assist customers with the loading of their vehicles and also monitor and maintain the entrance of the store. Lot Associates also are responsible for maintaining a sufficient quantity of carts near the entrance of the store. This position interacts with Home Depot associates and customers. Because the Lot Associate is often the first and last associate to interact with customers as they enter or leave the store, customer service plays a vital role in this position. Direct customer interaction is frequently required for some positions and excellent customer service skills are required.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and do not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, status as a veteran, and basis of disability or any other federal, state or local protected class.