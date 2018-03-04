Loss Prevention Store Detective (2nd Shift – Weekends)

DK Security is recruiting for the position of* Loss Prevention Store Detectives in the Traverse City, MI area.* You will find the job description listed below. Please review the position carefully. If you are interested in being considered for this position, please follow the instructions listed below to complete our online application.

*TITLE: *Loss Prevention Store Detective

SCHEDULE:

2nd shift and weekends; mostly Wednesday-Sunday 24-30+ hours/week (part-time)

SCOPE:

Store Detectives are responsible for protecting a storeâs assets â cash, merchandise, property, and to ensure a safe and secure environment for persons on store property.

JOB DESCRIPTION/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Watch for suspicious activity among shoppers, store employees, vendors and delivery people.

Detect and apprehend shoplifters.

Conduct investigations and document felonious activities by employees and customers.

File complaints with police.

Testify in court about apprehensions or investigations in which they took part.

Travel to/from various stores.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma required. Bachelor degree in Criminal Justice preferred.

1-2 years of industry experience preferred.

Must have good driving record (3 or less moving violations within 5-year period).

Ability to read and write fluently and effectively.

Must have excellent organization and communication skills.

Ability to travel to various locations.

Must have reliable transportation.

Must have the ability to stand or walk for long periods of time

Ability to work independently with little or no supervision.

*Physical Demands: *The physical demands described herein are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the core functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing duties, the employee may be regularly required to stand or sit for extended periods, walk long distances, use hands to handle, hold or feel objects, tools, or controls, reach with arms, and talk or hear. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus. The employee is required to hear conversations in noisy environments. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds.

The information contained in this position description is for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (A.D.A) and is not an exhaustive list of the duties performed by persons holding this position. Additional duties are performed by the individuals currently in these positions and may change from time to time considering immediate operational requirements.

*Work Environment: * _The work environment characteristics described herein are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this position. The employee may be required to work in outside weather conditions and may be exposed to fumes or airborne particles and high noise levels. The employee must be able to meet deadlines with severe time constraints. The employee must work independently and with other staff to meet demands from several persons at the same time. _

DK Security is an affirmative-action, equal-opportunity employer. DK Securityâs job openings are open to all without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, religion, age, height, weight, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital status, family status, or veteran status.

M/F EEO/AA Employer

REPORTS TO:

Loss Prevention Supervisor

RATE OF PAY: * Starting at $12.00+/hour*

Once your application is submitted and reviewed, a response will be issued via a telephone call or email.