Loan Consultant- Traverse City, MI – Traverse City, MI

Caliber Home Loans, Inc. is a full-service national mortgage lender and agency direct seller/servicer. Caliber originates loans through various channels and transaction types, including a network of retail branches, wholesale lending, correspondent and emerging banker lending, and a consumer-direct centralized operation specializing in a variety of loan programs for purchase and refinance such as conforming, jumbo, and government products. Caliber also offers innovative servicing solutions for both conforming and non-conforming loans. Caliber is led by a veteran senior management team that consists of mortgage banking professionals with a history of building successful national mortgage operations. Caliber is owned by Lone Star Funds, a global private equity fund.

The Loan Consultant is responsible for structuring the loan application and loan terms, making certain the loan program and pricing structure meets the goals of the client as well as Caliber. The Loan Consultant is responsible for maintaining loan production at or above minimum loan volume and quality targets.

Responsibilities:

Inputs all borrower information into the 1003 (LOS)

Reviews and understands AUS findings in detail and ensures that supporting borrower documentation (i.e. income, assets, liabilities and credit) match the information provided on the 1003

Provides guidance to borrowers on loan processing flow including an introduction to assigned loan processor

Works with dedicated Loan Processor to ensure optimum customer service and loan quality; collaborates with Loan Processor on follow-up of conditions and loan status communication to customer and referral partner

Ensures federal and state required compliance documentation is signed at time of application or has been mailed to the client for signature within 3 days of application interview

Locks loan in H2O, ensuring lock meets offered rate and covers estimated closing date

Manages locks requiring corrective steps such as extensions or re-locks

Communicates to borrowers and/or their agents regarding loan approval, suspense or denial

Mortgage loan production at/above required volumes

Presentation of Caliber Value Proposition to potential business sources

Solicitation of new mortgage loan opportunities within existing and potential customer base

Marketing activities to promote the Caliber brand; support and reinforce those actions and behaviors that enhance the brand

Qualifications:

4 year degree or equivalent experience

2+ years mortgage company experience as a Loan Consultant

Experience working at a company with centralized operations and paperless technology

Must be in the top 1/3 of producers in their current market area

Minimum of twenty loyal and producing Business Partners

Caliber Home Loans, Inc. is focused on being the best mortgage company in the United States and winning through talent. Caliber is committed to diversity and is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Visit us at www.CaliberHomeLoans.com to learn more.