Loader/Unloader – 2nd shift

Job Description

Cintas is seeking a production Loader/Unloader to join our team of partners. Cintas provides a variety of products to a large customer base each day. Those products include, but are not limited to: uniform garments, carpeted floor mats, heavy duty rubber floor mats, dust mops, shop towels, aprons, hand soap products and air freshener supplies. To load and unload the products results in repeated bending, stretching, twisting and lifting as well as standing for 3 hours to up to 7 hours a day. Selected individuals are responsible for driving the trucks around the lot and loading and unloading the uniform garments and/or additional facility services products into and out of company trucks. Daily accuracy of products loaded and unloaded is necessary for inventory control and accountability.

Skills/Qualifications

Required

A valid driver’s license

Ability to meet the physical requirements of the position

Preferred

A high school diploma/GED

Availability to start within two weeks after offer made/accepted

Education

None

Our employee-partners enjoy:

Competitive Pay

401(k)/Profit Sharing/ESOP

Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance Package

Disability and Life Insurance Package

Paid Time Off and Holidays

Career Advancement Opportunities

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poorâs 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas Corporation helps more than 900,000 businesses of all types and sizes get READYâ¢ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customersâ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the WorkdayÂ®.

To support our growth across North America, weâre seeking driven professionals with ambition to move up within our company. Our professional culture, our dedication to our employee-partners and limitless career opportunitiesâthese are just a few benefits weâre proud to offer. Our employee-partners know every job is critical, and that teamwork drives innovation. Letâs talk about how youâll fit into our team and how your hard work will be recognized through competitive pay, world-class benefits and ongoing career development. Are you Readyâ¢ for limitless opportunities at Cintas?

Job Category: Production Hourly

Organization: Rental

Employee Status: Regular

Schedule: Full Time

Shift: 2nd Shift