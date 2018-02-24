Load Builder II Yard

We are now hiring

ProBuild was acquired by Builders FirstSource in August 2015. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment, primarily for new residential construction and repair and remodeling, in the U.S. We provide customers an integrated home-building solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation for a full range of structural and related building products.

We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 74 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution facilities and manufacturing facilities, that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

Under general supervision performs routine loading and unloading of materials within yard or work site; assembles load packages into truck for delivery to customer job sites.

Drives various lifting devices (e.g. forklift) to move products, equipment of materials around the warehouse, shop or yard.

Oversees the work of less-experienced Load Builders as necessary.

Positions forks, lifting platform, or other lifting devices, under, over, or around loaded pallets, skids, boxes, products, or materials or hooks tow trucks to trailer hitch and assists with transporting load to designated area.

Attaches identifying tags or labels to materials or marks information on cases, bales or other containers so as to provide correct identification of items.

Requirements: High school diploma or General Education Degree (GED) and a minimum of directly related experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Forklift Certification required.

Traverse City MI Lumber – 5700 US Hwy 31 S (49637), Grawn, Michigan, United States of America