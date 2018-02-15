Line Cooks

Summary of Position:Â

Accurately and efficiently cook all menu items including meats, fish, vegetables, soups and other hot food products as well as prepare and portion food products prior to cooking. Also perform other duties in the areas of food and final plate preparation including plating and garnishing of cooked items and preparing appropriate garnishes for all hot menu item plates.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Prepares a variety of meats, seafood, poultry, vegetables and other food items for cooking in broilers, ovens, grills, fryers and a variety of other kitchen equipment.

Assumes 100% responsibility for quality and accuracy of products served.

Knows and complies consistently with our standard portion sizes, cooking methods, quality standards and kitchen rules, policies and procedures.

Stocks and maintains sufficient levels of food products at line stations to assure a smooth service period.

Portions food products prior to cooking according to standard portion sizes and recipe specifications.

Maintains a clean and sanitary work station area including tables, shelves, grills, broilers, fryers, pasta cookers, sautÃ© burners, convection oven, flat top range and refrigeration equipment.

Prepares item for broiling, grilling, frying, sautÃ©ing or other cooking methods by portioning, battering, breading, seasoning and/or marinating.

Follows proper plate presentation and garnish set up for all dishes.

Handles, stores and rotates all products properly.

Assists in food prep assignments during off-peak periods as needed.

Rotates into dishwashing station as necessary.

Closes the kitchen properly and follows the closing checklist for kitchen stations. Assists others in closing the kitchen.

Attends all scheduled employee meetings and brings suggestions for improvement.

Be available to fill in as needed to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the restaurant as directed by the restaurant manager or immediate supervisor.

Performs other related duties as assigned by the Kitchen Manager or manager-on-duty.

Qualifications:

Must be able to communicate clearly with managers, kitchen and dining room personnel.

Be able to reach, bend, stoop and frequently lift up to 50 pounds.

Be able to work in a standing position for long periods of time (up to 10 hours).

