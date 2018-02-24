MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Line Cook

Traverse City, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/73081067af014030a4bbb928312225a5151

Posted on February 24, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369521

Apply Now

About Line Cook

Work in a team-oriented, high-volume, fast-paced, guest-centric environment to deliver on our purpose of Hospitaliano! Our passion for 100% guest delight by:

Preparing high quality food items to order for our guests:

â¢ Following recipe and presentation guidelines to meet or exceed guests expectations

â¢ Coordinating food orders to support timely and efficient delivery to each table

â¢ Ensuring proper food safety and sanitation standards to ensure guest safety

â¢ Meeting special guest requests while ensuring same high quality standards

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Olive Garden

More jobs at Olive Garden

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8527198

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing