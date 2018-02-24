Work in a team-oriented, high-volume, fast-paced, guest-centric environment to deliver on our purpose of Hospitaliano! Our passion for 100% guest delight by:

Preparing high quality food items to order for our guests:

â¢ Following recipe and presentation guidelines to meet or exceed guests expectations

â¢ Coordinating food orders to support timely and efficient delivery to each table

â¢ Ensuring proper food safety and sanitation standards to ensure guest safety

â¢ Meeting special guest requests while ensuring same high quality standards