Line Cook
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369521
About Line Cook
Work in a team-oriented, high-volume, fast-paced, guest-centric environment to deliver on our purpose of Hospitaliano! Our passion for 100% guest delight by:
Preparing high quality food items to order for our guests:
â¢ Following recipe and presentation guidelines to meet or exceed guests expectations
â¢ Coordinating food orders to support timely and efficient delivery to each table
â¢ Ensuring proper food safety and sanitation standards to ensure guest safety
â¢ Meeting special guest requests while ensuring same high quality standards
Job at a Glance
About Olive Garden
More jobs at Olive Garden