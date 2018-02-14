Position Summary

Supervises and works with Cook II and Steward in the preparation, cooking, and serving of food in accordance with specification sheets set forth by supervisors. Strives to achieve maximum guest satisfaction and handles all complaints and problems effectively and graciously.

Professional Experience:

A minimum of 1 to 2 years of professional cooking experience is required for this position.

Education:

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalency is required for this position; however a certificate from an accredited culinary school is preferred.

Required Skills:

Must be 18 years of age or older.

TAM, Servsafe, and/or TiPS certification is preferred.

Employment at Shanty Creek Resorts comes with many great benefits, including special discount on golf, spa, shopping, dining and of course overnight lodging! Other benefits include: * Lodging discounts at other hotels in Michigan * Use of our Fitness Center * Discounted Golf * Free Season Ski Pass * And much more!