Life Skills Trainer

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 3, 2018

About Life Skills Trainer

Life Skills Trainer Primary Location: MI-MITraverse City-3205 Supply Rd Function: Direct Support Professional (Care Givers) NeuroRestorative Michigan

Description

Seeking staff to fill our OVERNIGHT/AWAKE positions. We offer a shift premium added to your base hourly rate for all full time overnight roles.

Come join NeuroRestorative in the very important work we do providing Supported Living programs and community-based services for adults with brain injury and other neurological challenges.

We have overnight positions requiring you to stay awake and alert, serving as a point-person.Monitor the site as residents sleep and respond to needs as they arise.

Responsibilities/Duties:

You may need to provide some support to individuals with:

  • Preparing meals
  • Assisting with medication administration
  • Bathing and toileting
  • Overnight needs as they arise

Whether you have previous experience in a role like this, or this just sounds like the type of impact you want to makeâ¦ we want to hear from you! Bring the right attitude, weâll train you for success!

We have Day, Evenings, Weekends, and Overnight shifts available . W e have immediate needs for two (2) midnight staff. $1/hour shift premium

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8556825

