Life Skills Trainer
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 3, 2018
About Life Skills Trainer
Life Skills Trainer Primary Location: MI-MITraverse City-3205 Supply Rd Function: Direct Support Professional (Care Givers) NeuroRestorative Michigan
Description
Seeking staff to fill our OVERNIGHT/AWAKE positions. We offer a shift premium added to your base hourly rate for all full time overnight roles.
Come join NeuroRestorative in the very important work we do providing Supported Living programs and community-based services for adults with brain injury and other neurological challenges.
We have overnight positions requiring you to stay awake and alert, serving as a point-person.Monitor the site as residents sleep and respond to needs as they arise.
Responsibilities/Duties:
You may need to provide some support to individuals with:
- Preparing meals
- Assisting with medication administration
- Bathing and toileting
- Overnight needs as they arise
Whether you have previous experience in a role like this, or this just sounds like the type of impact you want to makeâ¦ we want to hear from you! Bring the right attitude, weâll train you for success!
We have Day, Evenings, Weekends, and Overnight shifts available . W e have immediate needs for two (2) midnight staff. $1/hour shift premium
