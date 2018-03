Life Skills Trainer Primary Location: MI-MITraverse City-3205 Supply Rd Function: Direct Support Professional (Care Givers) NeuroRestorative Michigan

Description

Seeking staff to fill our OVERNIGHT/AWAKE positions. We offer a shift premium added to your base hourly rate for all full time overnight roles.

Come join NeuroRestorative in the very important work we do providing Supported Living programs and community-based services for adults with brain injury and other neurological challenges.

We have overnight positions requiring you to stay awake and alert, serving as a point-person.Monitor the site as residents sleep and respond to needs as they arise.

Responsibilities/Duties:

You may need to provide some support to individuals with:

Preparing meals

Assisting with medication administration

Bathing and toileting

Overnight needs as they arise

Whether you have previous experience in a role like this, or this just sounds like the type of impact you want to make… we want to hear from you! Bring the right attitude, we’ll train you for success!

We have Day, Evenings, Weekends, and Overnight shifts available . W e have immediate needs for two (2) midnight staff. $1/hour shift premium