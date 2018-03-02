Life Skills Trainer Primary Location: MI-MITraverse City-1501 Cass St Function: Direct Support Professional (Care Givers) NeuroRestorative Michigan

Life Skills Trainer/Caregiver, Traverse City, Michigan

NeuroRestorative Michigan is seeking dynamic individuals who have a flexible schedule and are able to work every other weekend. We have part time and full time opportunities available with schedule flexibility as well.

Description

Come join NeuroRestorative in the very important work we do providing Supported Living programs and community-based services for adults with brain injury and other neurological challenges.

As a Caregiver/Life Skills Trainer (LST), you’ll carry out rewarding work, playing a crucial role in the success of our organization. LSTs provide training, assistance and supervision to clients in the areas of living skills, therapeutic recreation, and other forms of assistance in both residential and community settings. Assist with daily activities such as meal preparation, personal hygiene, and medication administration.

LSTs also facilitate the working relationships between employers and clients, and support community involvement by accompanying individuals on outings, or providing transportation to work or other activities. LSTs work closely with our clinical staff to support the therapeutic and behavioral plans in place.

Our Life Skills Trainers are the most exemplary reflections of the wonderful mission driven work we do here every day. At the end of your work day, you know you have made a difference in someoneâs life.

Full time and part time positions are available. We have openings for employees available for combinations of day, evening, overnight, and weekend shifts.

Whether you have previous experience in a role like this, or this just sounds like the type of impact you want to makeâ¦ we want to hear from you! Bring the right attitude, weâll train you for success!