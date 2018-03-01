Life Enrichment Director

Independence Village of Petoskey

The Life Enrichment Director plans, organizes, coordinates, and completes life enrichment activities that are beneficial and complimentary to the social welfare and interests of the residents of a senior living memory care community.

Required Experience

Compassionate toward the senior population.

An associate degree or equivalent from two-year college or technical school.

Minimum of three years related experience and/or training preferred. Must be able to work a flexible schedule, which may include evenings, weekends, and holiday hours.

Proficient in general computer skills.

Primary Responsibilities

Actively supports our culture: our pillars and 1440.

The Life Enrichment Director is responsible for the overall direction, coordination, and evaluation of the life enrichment department.

Implement the 1440 Life Enrichment Standards and review with regional or functional leader on regular basis as determined by those team leaders.

Works closely with Sales and Business Development to plan & promote prospect events for the community.

Plan and perform regularly scheduled activities as outlined in the LE Standards.

Create the monthly activity calendar and/or and submit to the portal no later than the 21st of the month.

Utilize resident assessments to create innovative personalized programs that are engaging to residents.

Completion of all tasks and functions maintaining a high level of resident safety.

Maintain all areas for activities within the community in a safe and neat manner.

The Life Enrichment Director maintains department expenses within budgeted parameters.

Scheduling of all transportation utilizing the appropriate and safest mode for assistance.

Present professional appearance/dress.

Work closely with Wellness Team to follow Life Enrichment standards specific to the Assisted Living and/or Memory Care areas.

The Life Enrichment Director collaborates with all internal teams and vendors to organize a variety of activities and events.

General Working Conditions

This position entails standing for long periods of time. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required to communicate effectively with others, sit, stand, walk and use hands to handle keyboard, telephone, paper, files, and other equipment and objects. The employee is occasionally required to reach with hands and arms. This position requires the ability to review detailed documents and read computer screens. The employee will occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. The work environment requires appropriate interaction with others. The noise level in the work environment is moderate. Occasional travel to different locations may be required.

Connecting Seniors, Families and Communities

StoryPoint and Independence Village have over 35 years of experience working and living with seniors creating a deep understanding of their unique needs and desires. Itâs this combination of technology, understanding, appreciation, and commitment that sets us apart and makes our culture so special for both our employees and our residents. Everyone in our communities commits to appreciating our residents as individuals who deserve to shine, every day.

1440 Culture

Not Just Making Every Day Great. Making Every Minute Great. There are 1,440 minutes in every single day. We aspire to make each one of them an exceptional moment. This philosophy is supported by our 6 powerful, yet simple pillars: Dream Big, Have Courage, Take Initiative, Be Accountable, Give Back & Enjoy it. We strive to fulfill the aspirational yet unattainable goal of creating the absolute best experience with every person, in every interaction, every minute of every day.

It begins with empowering our employees. Every employee, at every level of the company, is expected to perform like a leader. Everyone is encouraged and expected to put the needs of each other above everything else. No one here just âdoes their jobâ The mission is to create the absolute best experiences. This emphasis on putting people first has helped us successfully grow for the right reasons.

We have developed an environment that attracts dreamers, adventurers, creators, givers and believers to seek career opportunities with us. We find people who believe that true happiness is only found in the service of others. We want high-performers with diverse skill-sets and big hearts. We treat each other as family and find that close collaboration creates the biggest ideas.

We have comprehensive benefit packages that include health, dental, vision, 401(k), income protection, and extraordinary work-life benefits.

