Licensed Practical Nurse-Traverse Heart and Vascular

SUMMARY: Assists in examination and treatment of patients under the direction of a physician.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Licensure as a Practical Nurse with the State of Michigan

Previous medical office and / or hospital experience of 2 years required.

BCLS certification required

Stress technician experience preferred.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Produces recordings of electromotive variations in action of heart muscle while a patient walks on a treadmill, under the direction of a physician, to provide data for diagnosis of heart ailments

Interviews patients, measures vital signs, such as pulse rate, temperature, blood pressure, weight, and height, and records information on patients’ charts.

Prepares treatment rooms for examination of patients.

Assists the medical assistants in telephone triage as appropriate to their knowledge base.

Assists the physicians in the triage of prescription refills under approved protocol.

Performs venipuncture and IV insertion upon demonstration of clinical competency.

Inventories and orders medical supplies and materials.

Operates electrocardiograph (EKG), event recorders and other equipment to administer routine diagnostic test or calls medical facility or department to schedule patients for tests.

Performs patient related tasks such as patient assessment, chart documentation, and patient follow up as directed by the physician.

Provides patient education as directed by the physician.

Conducts electrocardiograph test of resting patient. Attaches electrodes to patient’s arms, legs, and chest area and connects electrode leads to electrocardiograph, to obtain electrocardiogram.

Explains diagnostic testing and procedures to patients and obtains an informed consent form.

Starts treadmill at speed directed by the physician.

Starts electrocardiograph and records data such as angle and speed of treadmill, patient’s indications of pain, and measurements of blood pressure.

Stands alongside patient during test to lend support if necessary.

Removes recorder strip printout from machine upon conclusion of test to obtain permanent record of test.

Edits and mounts representative samples of tracings for patient’s record, indicating time of test measurement and bodily factors that could have affected the recording.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Must be able to read, speak and write fluently in English.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Requires a combination standing/sitting over an 8 hour period of time.

Requires daily stair climbing.

Requires lifting of up to 10 pounds.

Requires the assisting of patients to and from the exam rooms. Requires the ability to assist a

patient in a wheelchair.

Requires the assisting of patients on and off an exam table.

Requires the assisting of patients on and off a treadmill.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

WORK ENVIRONMENT: All individuals must be made aware of CLIA / OSHA / NRC requirements as they pertain to their job.