Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Part-Time Day Shift – Traverse City, MI.

Company Introduction

As a nurse with Correct Care Solutions (CCS), you will have the opportunity to practice patient care the way youâve always wanted. Our nurses enjoy competitive pay and benefits in an autonomous though supportive work environment. Numerous growth opportunities are available to our nurses while feeling that they are continually using their nursing skills and abilities.

As a CCS Nurse, you’ll treat patients who typically go without access to health care. For patients that reside in a corrections or psychiatric hospital environment, the friendly, compassionate and nonjudgmental interaction that you provide can be a highlight in their day. If your passion is to make a difference, join CCS today.

Overview

Our Licensed Practical Nurse/Licensed Vocational Nurse (LPN/LVN) is responsible for assisting in the delivery of patient care through the nursing process of assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation. Under the supervision of the RN(s), directs and guides patient teaching and activities that commensurate with his/her education and demonstrated competencies.

Qualifications

Education for Licensed Practical Nurse:

Graduation from an accredited School of Nursing

Experience for Licensed Practical Nurse:

One (1) or more years clinic experience preferred

Licenses/Certifications for Licensed Practical Nurse:

Current licensure as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN)

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) within the state

Current CPR certification

Responsibilities

Under supervision of a Registered Nurse (RN), assists in the assessment of the physical, psychological and social dimensions of patients in the Health Care Unit and, as necessary, in the housing units. Assists in planning an individual treatment program by using available resources in planning care, and consults with RNs and other staff as appropriate while applying knowledge and resources in planning care and patient teaching. Implements individualized treatment programs as directed by the Health Care Practitioner. Count controlled substances, syringes, needles and sharps at the beginning of each shift with another staff member and sign count logs. Implements clinical and technical aspects of care in accordance with established policies, procedures and protocols. Intervenes with proper safety techniques, procedures and standard precautions. Responds to a code or health emergency within standard guidelines. Implements medical plan through administering medications in accordance with Health Care Practitioner’s orders and protocols: Administers medications according to proper techniques and procedures including IV therapy (when certified) and all other approved routes of administration. Uses pharmacy knowledge and available resources to include drug reaction and overdose in administration of medications. Implements medical plans through obtaining diagnostic tests in accordance with Health Care Practitioner’s orders and protocols: Obtains body fluid specimens and performs EKG’s using proper techniques and procedures. Communicates information to ancillary departments using established referral process. Assists the Health Care Practitioner in medical or minor surgical procedures as necessary and/or requested to meet individual needs of patients. Implement nutrition and therapeutic diet plan through proper techniques and procedures as ordered by Health Care Practitioner. Documents nursing encounters using the SOAP form of charting as required by policy and procedure. Communicates information to nursing staff, physician, health care unit supervisory personnel and other staff as necessary. Respects dignity and confidentiality of patients. Attends mandatory staff meetings and training. Must be able to obtain and maintain security clearance. Must be able to apply principles of critical thinking to a variety of practical and emergent situations and accurately follow standardized procedures that may call for deviations. Must be able to apply sound judgment beyond a specific set of instructions and apply knowledge to different factual situations. Must be alert at all times; pay close attention to details. Must be able to work under stress on a regular or continuous basis. Post orders, if applicable, per site contract. Perform other duties as assigned.

Job 17-44528

Location MI, Traverse City

Facility Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office

Type Regular Part-Time

Shift Evening