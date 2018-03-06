Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Full time Days & Afternoons 12-hour shifts

Samaritas, one of the state’s largest faith-based nonprofits, has been sending ripples of positive change into Michigan communities since 1934. Prior to 2016, Samaritas operated as Lutheran Social Services of Michigan.

Samaritas provides a continuum of care to all in need with approximately 70 different programs in 40 different locations in Michigan. We believe in diversity and inclusion, for the people we serve and the people we employ. Employing nearly 2,000 employees in opportunities ranging from direct service to management in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, we hope that you will consider joining the Samaritas team and help work in making a difference in communities across Michigan.

We walk with people in need, offering hope and compassion while upholding their dignity, advocating for equality and justice, and seeking creative solutions with those who place their trust in us.

Job Summary

Provides shift supervision, responsibility and accountability for the delivery of nursing services to the assigned staff and residents. Ensure department resources are allocated in an effective and economical manner to enable residents to attain and/or maintain the highest physical, mental and psychosocial well-being.

Duties and Responsibilities

Deliver nursing care to residents including medication administration, documentation, therapeutic treatments direct care.

Conduct daily rounds to observe residents and to ensure nursing and restorative needs are being met. Communicate resident care needs to physicians/extenders to ensure medical intervention.

Consult with resident’s physicians in planning resident care, treatment, rehabilitation and change of condition.

Admit, transfer and discharge residents as necessary. Ensure resident rooms are ready for occupancy.

Review and complete informative and descriptive nurses’ notes of the nursing care provided and resident’s response to care.

Provide shift supervision to certified nursing assistants including assignments of resident care.

In coordination with the Clinical Manager, provide support with attraction and staff retention efforts, including hiring, onboarding, staff development, coaching and counseling and performance management.

May participate in resident care conferences to summarize resident’s care health outcomes.

Initiate timely incident investigations, ensuring immediate resident/staff safety. Notify proper personnel and ensure accurate and complete documentation.

Schedule physician and other clinical appointments.

Job Qualifications

Education, Training, and Licensure/Certification

Current State of Michigan LPN license.

Experience

One year experience as an LPN in long term care with general knowledge in dementia care services preferred.

Knowledge Skills and Abilities

Current knowledge of nursing standards and practices in accordance with state regulatory requirements and licensing board.

Emerging leadership skills with ability to provide daily guidance and constructive feedback.

Independent judgment and critical thinking skills.

Ability to work proactively with physicians and all levels of the organization.

Basic knowledge of Minimum Data Set (MDS) and care planning.

Ability to display compassion and sensitivity.

Strong written and oral communication and customer service skills with the ability to understand the needs and wants of residents and families.

Ability and willingness to work constructively with individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Ability to read, speak and write English.

Working knowledge of computer software including Microsoft Office Word, Outlook, and Excel.

Additional Work Requirements

Mandated work hours may be required.

Off-shift schedules including evening, weekend and holiday hours required to support resident care requirements.

Ability to travel to offsite events including conferences and in-services.

Physical and Mental Requirements

Safely lifts with proper lift equipment and transfers person served weighing average of 150 pounds on a frequent basis.

Pushes person in wheel chair weighing up to 250 pounds on a frequent basis, often for long distances.

Frequently stoops, twists, bends, squats and kneels.

Lifts overhead.

Frequently lifts supplies weighing 25 pounds.

Frequently pushes/pulls medication and treatment carts.

Feels pulse rate and hears and reads blood pressure.

Needs to see and hear persons served.

Communicates orally and in writing with persons served, coworkers, families, and public.

Requisition Number 2018-2676

Posted Date 3/2/2018

Category Nursing

Employee Type Full-Time

Hours Per Pay Period 72

Shift Varied

Work Hours 3:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Weekends and/or Holidays Required Yes

On Call Required No

Position Location US-MI-Cadillac