Licensed Practical Nurse (H)

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Graduation from a recognized school of nursing and a current Michigan LPN licensure.

One year acute care or long term care facility nursing experience. Prior home health experience preferred.

*For Home Services only: A graduate nurse without experience may be hired for a specific hourly nursing case. A preceptor will be assigned to supervise the graduate nurse frequently.

CPR certification preferred.

Demonstrated ability to effectively communicate verbally and in writing.

Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.

Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.

Possesses current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, and an insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices under various weather conditions.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to the manager, clinical supervisor or designee.

Interacts interdependently with other Home Health staff, volunteers, physicians, hospital staff and members of the community.

Works under the supervision of a Registered Nurse in Munson Home Health.

Receives assignments from the clinical supervisors, the Triage Nurse, Home Health management, service coordinator or RN on the case.

SPECIFIC DUTIES