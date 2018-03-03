Licensed Practical Nurse (H)
Cadillac, MI
Posted on March 3, 2018
About Licensed Practical Nurse (H)
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Graduation from a recognized school of nursing and a current Michigan LPN licensure.
One year acute care or long term care facility nursing experience. Prior home health experience preferred.
*For Home Services only: A graduate nurse without experience may be hired for a specific hourly nursing case. A preceptor will be assigned to supervise the graduate nurse frequently.
CPR certification preferred.
Demonstrated ability to effectively communicate verbally and in writing.
Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.
Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.
Possesses current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, and an insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices under various weather conditions.
ORGANIZATION
Reports to the manager, clinical supervisor or designee.
Interacts interdependently with other Home Health staff, volunteers, physicians, hospital staff and members of the community.
Works under the supervision of a Registered Nurse in Munson Home Health.
Receives assignments from the clinical supervisors, the Triage Nurse, Home Health management, service coordinator or RN on the case.
SPECIFIC DUTIES
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Home Health.
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
Promotes personal and patient safety.
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
Complies with standard precautions, infection control and safety procedures.
Meets productivity standards.
Provides skilled nursing services as delegated and under the supervision of a Registered Nurse, in compliance with the physician-approved plan of care and the Michigan Nurse Practice Act.
Prepares equipment and materials for treatment adhering to aseptic technique.
Instructs the client and family in appropriate self-care techniques.
Assists the Registered Nurse and/or physician in performing specialized duties, including but not limited to end of life needs.
Receives verbal order(s) from physicians. Communicates order(s) to Registered Nurse for review and approval prior to implementation.
Communicates patient information to all appropriate team members, including but not limited to adverse signs and symptoms; clinical observations; progress toward goals and patient responses.
Prepares accurate and complete clinical documentation in the electronic medical record in a timely manner.
Complies with MHH and department policies, procedures and guidelines.
Employees with e-mail are required to maintain proficiency in the basic functions of the program and are also required to regularly check email and keep calendars up to date.
Other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
