Licensed Nail Technicians Crystal Spa

CRYSTAL CAREERS START HERE!

Join an award winning spa team.Â

Base pay + commissions + gratuities + free wellness programs + free recreation benefits + meal discounts + retail discounts + friends and family recreation passes and more!

Nationally recognized LEED certifed spa, fantastic product lines and wellness driven atmosphere.

Crystal Spa is seeking Nail Technicians to provide guests with quality nail services while working in a friendly, professional environment performing manicures and pedicures.

Full Time & Part TimeÂ positions available.

Resort Recreation Benefits:

ALL employees at Crystal Mountain receive theseÂ resort benefits to include FREE; fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor water park, golf, wellness programs, climbing wall, adventure courses, alpine slide, mountain biking and trail access, group ski lessons, downhill skiing/boarding and ski & snowboard rentals.Â Â DISCOUNTSÂ on;Â spa services, fitness classes, retail products & apparel, food, lodging and personal training!Â

For a list of all job duties for this position, please visit our website for a complete job description at www.crystalmountain.com.