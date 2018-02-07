Licensed Massage Therapists Crystal Spa

CRYSTAL CAREERS START HERE!

Join our award winning spa team!

Base pay commission gratuities free wellness programs free recreation benefits meal discounts retail discounts friends and family recreation passes and more!

Nationally recognized LEED certifed spa, fantastic product lines and wellness driven atmosphere.

Crystal Mountain is seeking Massage Therapists to administer professional massage and body treatments to guests of the Crystal Spa.

The Massage Therapists provides individualized bodywork treatments that meet the clients’ needs and expectations, uphold the standards of sanitation and sterilization as directed by law and the spas policies and procedures, maintains the highest level of product knowledge and has complete knowledge of all spa services presently offered and ensures the work areas are clean and set according to procedures.

For a list of job duties for this position, please visit our website for a job summary at www.crystalmountain.com.