Licensed Journeyman Electrician

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 27, 2018

Come join the oldest electrical contractor in Northern Michigan. We are seeking qualified Journeyman Electricians who want to be a part of our amazing team. Established in 1968, we are a family oriented company that takes great pride in our people. If you are a state licensed electrician and interested in working for a company that appreciates you and your contributions, contact us today!

Apply to this ad or you may mail us or drop in at the address below:

Alpine Electric Corp

PO Box 1065

1670 Barlow Street

Traverse City, MI 49686

About Alpine Electric Corp

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8538837

