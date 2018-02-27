Licensed Journeyman Electrician
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 27, 2018
Come join the oldest electrical contractor in Northern Michigan. We are seeking qualified Journeyman Electricians who want to be a part of our amazing team. Established in 1968, we are a family oriented company that takes great pride in our people. If you are a state licensed electrician and interested in working for a company that appreciates you and your contributions, contact us today!
Apply to this ad or you may mail us or drop in at the address below:
Alpine Electric Corp
PO Box 1065
1670 Barlow Street
Traverse City, MI 49686
