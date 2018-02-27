Licensed Journeyman Electrician

Come join the oldest electrical contractor in Northern Michigan. We are seeking qualified Journeyman Electricians who want to be a part of our amazing team. Established in 1968, we are a family oriented company that takes great pride in our people. If you are a state licensed electrician and interested in working for a company that appreciates you and your contributions, contact us today!

Apply to this ad or you may mail us or drop in at the address below:

Alpine Electric Corp

PO Box 1065

1670 Barlow Street

Traverse City, MI 49686