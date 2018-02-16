MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Posted on February 16, 2018

Â LA Insurance Agency is looking for our next great Licensed Insurance Agent and Sales Representative.Â  If you are a motivated self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced environment, then this is your opportunity for a rewarding career with excellent income and growth potential !

Insurance Sales Representative Requirements:

  • Property & Casualty Insurance License (required)
  • One year of insurance sales experience preferred but not required as training will be provided
  • Must be professional, reliable, punctual and honest
  • Proven track record of trustworthiness, dependability and ethical behavior
  • Excellent communication skills: Â written, verbal and listening

Insurance Sales Representative Responsibilities:

  • Provide insurance quotes and close sales
  • Accept and process payments
  • Minimal accounting including end of day business
  • Establish client relationships and follow up with clients as needed
  • Provide prompt, accurate, and friendly customer support
  • Maintain a strong work ethic with a total commitment to success each and every day

Insurance Sales Representative Compensation:

  • Great hourly pay plus commission !

If you are motivated to succeed, have an active Property and Casualty Insurance License and can see yourself in this role, please submit your resume with contact information. Â We will follow up with you about the next steps in our interview process.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8505974

