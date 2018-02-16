Licensed Insurance Agent
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
About Licensed Insurance Agent
Â LA Insurance Agency is looking for our next great Licensed Insurance Agent and Sales Representative.Â If you are a motivated self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced environment, then this is your opportunity for a rewarding career with excellent income and growth potential !
Insurance Sales Representative Requirements:
- Property & Casualty Insurance License (required)
- One year of insurance sales experience preferred but not required as training will be provided
- Must be professional, reliable, punctual and honest
- Proven track record of trustworthiness, dependability and ethical behavior
- Excellent communication skills: Â written, verbal and listening
Insurance Sales Representative Responsibilities:
- Provide insurance quotes and close sales
- Accept and process payments
- Minimal accounting including end of day business
- Establish client relationships and follow up with clients as needed
- Provide prompt, accurate, and friendly customer support
- Maintain a strong work ethic with a total commitment to success each and every day
Insurance Sales Representative Compensation:
- Great hourly pay plus commission !
If you are motivated to succeed, have an active Property and Casualty Insurance License and can see yourself in this role, please submit your resume with contact information. Â We will follow up with you about the next steps in our interview process.
