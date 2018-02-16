Â LA Insurance Agency is looking for our next great Licensed Insurance Agent and Sales Representative.Â If you are a motivated self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced environment, then this is your opportunity for a rewarding career with excellent income and growth potential !

Insurance Sales Representative Requirements:

Property & Casualty Insurance License ( required )

) One year of insurance sales experience preferred but not required as training will be provided

Must be professional, reliable, punctual and honest

Proven track record of trustworthiness, dependability and ethical behavior

Excellent communication skills: Â written, verbal and listening

Insurance Sales Representative Responsibilities:

Provide insurance quotes and close sales

Accept and process payments

Minimal accounting including end of day business

Establish client relationships and follow up with clients as needed

Provide prompt, accurate, and friendly customer support

Maintain a strong work ethic with a total commitment to success each and every day

Insurance Sales Representative Compensation:

Great hourly pay plus commission !

If you are motivated to succeed, have an active Property and Casualty Insurance License and can see yourself in this role, please submit your resume with contact information. Â We will follow up with you about the next steps in our interview process.