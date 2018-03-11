587215BR

LG Experience Expert

000500-Traverse City-Store

What does a Best Buy LG Experience Expert do?

This LG Experience Expert ensures Best Buy delivers a world-class end-to-end experience across all aspects of home theater products with emphasis on the LG ecosystem. This role works closely with customers and other employees to demonstrate promote and sell a variety of exciting LG products in the Home Theater Zone and across the store to ensure customersâ end-to-end needs are met.

As the Specialized Vendor Home Theater Expert you will:

Build relationships with retail customers, while providing them with relevant and memorable product demonstrations.

Primarily serves customers in the LG Experiences with a friendly and personable attitude, applying selling skills.

Use innovative customer engagement and creative sales techniques to increase sales of LG ecosystem products in the Home Theater Zone and Home Theater Department.

Maintain a high level of product knowledge within new technology, HT product, advanced experience zone product and across the LG ecosystem. Interact with vendor partner and market teams regarding insights on performance, promotions, and sales best practices.

Maintain departmentâs merchandising and readiness to service customers throughout the day.

Make complex technology simple for clients to understand and see unique value.

Demonstrate excellence in execution of selling skills, and selling strategy as evidenced by coaching forms and Customer Metrics (NPS and Mystery Shops).

Support sales strategies in partnership with the Sales Leader to achieve operating results, growth objectives, and overall financial performance goals.

Provide knowledge transfer and training of peers and sales consultants on LG Home Theater products. Be an advocate for LG Home Theater products.

Direct interaction and constant feedback on new and existing product and customer engagement through calls and in person with vendor partner and market teams.

Provides weekly insights, experiences, performance of the LG Experiences, promotions and sales best practices.

Interacts with other LG Experience Experts across the U.S. on best practices.

What are the Professional Requirements of a LG Experience Expert?

Basic Qualifications

1 year of experience in sales, customer service or related field

Ability to work successfully as part of a team

Ability to work a flexible schedule inclusive of holidays, nights and weekends

Preferred Qualifications

Prior experience serving as a specialist/enthusiast in premium, luxury or complex technology product/services

1 year sales experience

1 year experience working with consumer electronics products/services

587215BR

2577 N US HIGHWAY 31 S

Traverse City

MI

49684-4522

Entry Level

Full Time

Best Buy

Best Buy Company and its Family of Brands

Best Buy is the worldâs largest multi-channel consumer electronics retailer with stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. We are the 11th largest online retailer in the U.S. and Canada, we have the number one customer loyalty program of its kind and more than 1.6 billion visitors to our websites and stores each year. Our more than 165,000 employees are committed to helping deliver the technology solutions that provide value, enabling access to people, knowledge, ideas and fun â whether online, via mobile device or in our stores.

What are my rewards and benefits?

Surrounded by the latest and greatest technology, a team of amazing coworkers and a work environment where anything is possible, youâll find it easy to be your best when you work at Best Buy. While youâre making technology work for our customers, weâre making sure Best Buy works for you with our pay for performance philosophy. At Best Buy we offer top salaries for management, including both short and long term incentive plans based upon business results, as well as endless opportunities to grow in a dynamic work environment thatâs part of an industry that never sleeps. From tuition reimbursement to deep employee discounts, to health, wealth and wellness benefits, we believe the success of our company depends on the passion of employees for learning, technology and people.

Retail Jobs