Lead Teacher – Temporary Summer

This is a temporary summer position that will work approximatley 40hrs/week from June 1, 2018 – August 31, 2018.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s or Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Development, CDA Certificate with 12 hours of Child Development classes, or degree that lends itself to the teachings of Early Childhood Development. Experience in teaching, writing lesson plans and managing a classroom is required.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to the Childrenâs Educational Services Manager.

POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

X No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Responds to needs, questions, concerns of parents and children in an effective and timely manner.

Plans and executes of all classroom and outdoor activities for the group on a daily basis.

Prepares lesson plans on a weekly basis with one copy being posted in the classroom for parents, and one copy turned into the Manager.

Supervises meal times, toileting procedures, inside and outside activities for children in the classroom.

Trains and constructively utilizes the assistant teachers.

Attends all staff meetings, parent conferences, and ongoing training.

Cleans and organizes the Child Care Center as needed.

Responsible for the health, welfare, and safety of children in assigned group.

Plans and executes a developmentally appropriate program balanced within child developmental principles.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.