Lead Teacher

Position is at Frankfort Infant/Toddler Location.*

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s or Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Development, CDA Certificate with 12 hours of Child Development classes, or degree that lends itself to the teachings of Early Childhood Development. Experience in teaching, writing lesson plans and managing a classroom.

SPECIFIC DUTIES:

Responds to needs, questions, concerns of parents and children in an effective and timely manner. Responsible for the daily planning and execution of all classroom and outdoor activities for the group. Lesson plans will be prepared on a weekly basis with one copy being posted in the classroom for parents, and one copy turned in to manager. Supervision for meal times, toileting procedures, inside and outside activities for children in gorup. Training and constructive utilization of Assistant Teacher. Attendance at all staff meetings, parent conferences and ongoing training as needed. Cleaning and organizing of the Center as needed. Responsible for the health, welfare, and safety of children in assigned group. Plan and execute a developmentally appropriate program balanced within child developmental principles.