Title:Lead Style Advisor -Justice

Justice is a world-class specialty retailer that builds an exciting and powerful connection with our customer through well-defined fashion brands. We believe we are creating one of the best work experiences in retail. Justice is a place where people can do great work and live great lives! Each area in our company plays an important role in the delivery of quality products for tweens (7 thru 14 years of age).

What you’ll do:The Lead Style Advisor (LSA) supports the Store Sales Leader (SSL) in floor supervision and leading task-related processes in the store. Happily engages both mom and girl to create a positive customer experience. Demonstrates company values by working cooperatively with others. Approaches work with positive intent and has the ability to manage proper communication and interaction with associates and customers. Supports SSL/ASL in performing store opening & closing routines. Monitors sales floor to ensure excellent customer experience.

Are you Justice material? We hope so. Here’s what we look for:â¢ 2-4 years experience in service oriented industry; specialty retail experience preferredâ¢ Ability to role model selling behaviors to Style Advisors (Sas)â¢ Ability to manage proper communication and interaction with customers and associates at all timesâ¢ Ability to work various hours/days of the weekâ¢ Ability to move throughout the store continually for periods of up to 8 hours with rest breaks and meal periods as required by state or local law â¢ Ability to read documents and computer screens, and write and count in order to accurately complete company documentation and tasksâ¢ Ability to operate cash register by depressing keys and remembering keying sequences and policiesâ¢ Ability to perform mathematic calculations and equate results to action neededâ¢ Ability to reach for, push, pull and/or move merchandise throughout the store generally weighing 0-50 pounds What we value – we are:â¢ Focused: as the premier tween specialist, we put our customer first in everything we do! â¢ Driven: we set goals, have high standards, and achieve results! â¢ Creative: our girl is all about what’s new and what’s hot. We encourage innovation and support creativity because that’s what she expects from us. â¢ Ethical: simply put, our girl and her mom expect us to always do the right thing! â¢ Balanced: everyone needs to be rejuvenated – we want you to enjoy life, have fun, and take care of you!

Reporting Location:J0445 : Grand Traverse-Justice State / Province:Michigan

Position Type:PR : Part Time – Regular